In service to life — all life
The Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, Indiana, describe our purpose as honoring Divine Providence and furthering God’s loving plans by devoting ourselves to works of love, mercy, and justice in service among God’s people.
These works are undertaken in service to all life and care for all creation.
Our recent proclamation, to join Pope Francis’ Laudato Si’ Action Platform, expresses the scope of life which we service: Life of people, plants, animals, and planet. It is our commitment to this integrated, our integral ecology, that calls us to use the United States Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization as an opportunity to reflect on just what it means to stand in support of all life and all lives.
As a nation, we are sorely in need of dialogue and action towards creating conditions under which all life can flourish. This requires a comprehensive view of supporting life: Sound economic, political, and social policies that address systemic racism and implement corrective actions to bring the entire community of people and planet into balance and equity.
As engaged Catholic citizens we call on all people of faith, and especially our Catholic companions, to advocate for comprehensive legislative reform that supports the thriving of all life: Life on death row; life of families with children in dire poverty; the lives of differently abled persons, immigrants, persons with chronic mental illness, and so forth.
This is the work of honoring Divine Providence and forming the Beloved Community. Joseph Cardinal Bernardin articulated the consistent ethic of life during his 1983 Gannon Lecture at Fordham University.
He was “convinced that the pro-life position of the church must be developed in terms of a comprehensive and consistent ethic of life.”
What steps can we take to defend the life and dignity of all, including unborn children, immigrant children, and children at risk of gun violence, as well as women facing difficult pregnancies, poverty, discrimination and lack of social support and economic means to raise a child? Advancing laws and policies that support the entire community brings Cardinal Bernardin’s desire for a “consistent ethic of life” front and center. As People of Providence, we are committed to partnering with God and others on this journey toward the Beloved Community and a world that acts out of love, mercy, and justice.
— The Leadership Team of the Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, Indiana: Sisters Dawn Tomaszewski, Jeanne Hagelskamp, Laura Parker, Anne Therese Falkenstein and Carole Kimes.
It’s time to get back to church
When I grew up, I was told and taught that JOY was the way to live. JOY is Jesus first, others second, and yourself last. I even learned this when I was in the military. We would march to church and learn to take care of our fellow soldiers and then ourselves.
Today we learn YOJ which is yourself first. We are told that, “We can do anything we want if we put our mind to it.” “I am captain of myself.” Truly it is all about me so I can shoot others or abort a life. And Jesus is last which means no need to go to church; no need to read God’s Word so there’s no godly truth.
Isn’t it time to get back to JOY? Isn’t it time to get back to church and for churches to get back to teaching through God’s Word about “God loves” and “God forgives” through Jesus’ work on the cross? And isn’t it time to take care of others before ourselves and stop hating and killing precious life? Then there will be JOY.
Have a great day, fellow humans.
— Ben Johnson, West Terre Haute
No compassion from Todd Rokita
It takes a special kind of person to be hated even by his own party (hello, Ted Cruz), but Todd Rokita is quite the guy.
To support mandating a 10-year-old rape victim to carry a baby to full term? This poor baby, this poor little girl, being forced to tear her body apart. Whether you are pro-choice or pro-life, this man is inhuman.
— Dr. Robert Van Sickel, Terre Haute
