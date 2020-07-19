Let Hoosiers vote by mail in November
We recently witnessed another mess of an election in Kentucky: Not enough polling sites, long lines of frustrated citizens trying to exercise their right to vote, a shortage of poll workers. These barriers to voting have become all too common in the COVID-19 era.
With COVID-19 case numbers climbing, Indiana election officials need to be prepared for our upcoming election. Hoosiers need leadership and direction right now.
Our Governor and Secretary of State must once again allow every registered Hoosier voter the opportunity to request a no-excuse absentee ballot so that we can choose to vote by mail, from the safety of our homes.
Gov. Holcomb recently said that it’s too early to make a decision on enacting no-excuse absentee balloting for the November election, but that doesn’t make sense. County clerks need time to hire and train poll workers, materials have to be ordered and printed, and voters need time to request their ballots.
Unfortunately, we know how this game works in politics. First, they tell us it’s too early to make a decision. Then, they turn right around and tell us it’s too late to change and there is not enough time to prepare.
The time to act is now.
Our June 2 primary election clearly showed that no-excuse absentee balloting works in Indiana. Unsurprisingly, there were a few problems with the mail, but communities all across the state saw more ballots cast, shorter lines for in-person voting, and no credible accusations of fraud.
Unfortunately, despite a bipartisan agreement to allow no-excuse absentee balloting in June, partisanship has now started to emerge. Some are asserting that absentee balloting invites fraud, and they’re making excuses for why Indiana can’t do it again.
Voter fraud, including vote by mail fraud, is a serious crime. Study after study shows that despite widespread fear-mongering, voter fraud is extremely rare. And when fraud is detected, it’s prosecuted to the full extent of the law.
We shouldn’t deny eligible citizens the right to vote because of an unfounded fear that someone, somewhere might do something wrong. We don’t treat other American rights that way — why would we do that with the right to vote?
Hoosiers can do this safely and securely for our general election in November, like we did for our June primary. The likely result of enacting no-excuse absentee balloting this November is that more citizens will actually vote, which I believe should be everyone’s common goal.
— Todd Nation, Candidate for Vigo County Clerk
Terre Haute
Current sexual ed program deficient
I want better sexual health education in the VCSC.
Recently, supporters of the current program have been planting fears of “comprehensive sex education” — their words, not mine. They put up what they call “CSE” as a vague, lurking, ominous threat and avoid engaging with my real concerns. Let’s not let that distraction define the issue.
I, and others, have asked for an outside evaluation of the current program by experts in adolescent medicine, child psychology, or human sexuality. It’s troubling that the current program has been in the schools since 1996 and never been evaluated.
We have asked for a curriculum that does not shame kids, but provides medically accurate, up to date, and age-appropriate information about relationships, sexuality, reproductive health, birth control, and disease prevention. We have asked for a curriculum that is inclusive of LGBTQ students and students with disabilities. This shouldn’t scare anyone.
We want a program that has proven success at achieving public health goals like reducing teen pregnancy, lowering Indiana’s troubling rates of maternal and infant mortality, and decreasing the spread of sexually transmitted infections like gonorrhea, chlamydia and syphilis (on the rise in this county right now) and HIV/AIDS. Can’t we agree on those goals?
Finally, a sexual health education curriculum should support the VCSC’s own stated goals of reducing bullying and being inclusive. We can’t be “inclusive except for LGBTQ students” or “inclusive except for the sex ed program.” That’s not how the word works.
Many different sexual health curricula can do those things, but the current one does not. VCSC should identify the needs of our current students and look at a different curriculum that would.
— Ruth Fairbanks, Terre Haute
Executions were delayed too long
The July 11-12 Tribune-Star had a big headline on its editorial, “With pandemic raging, now not the time for executions”.
Pray tell us, Mr. Editor, when is the proper time for executions? I know, you want to stall hoping against hope that the Democrats will come back in power next year then all executions will be halted. Mass murders, as these were proven beyond a reasonable doubt to be, will be given 60 to 90 days in prison then released as any more would be “cruel and unusual punishment”, or at least it will become that.
The editorial board is worried about exposure to the virus. I doubt that will be a factor for the condemned and I don’t believe there is a requirement for family members to be present as witnesses. Live stream of some sort can be arranged if necessary. But heavens, we can’t have a journalist face possible exposure. They needn’t be there if they are worried.
Frivolous excuses were made for delaying these executions. There will be more frivolous excuses. Perhaps an inmate will have a hang nail and that would be cruel and unusual punishment or maybe a journalist had a golf outing scheduled so they must be delayed.
These men have escaped for 9 to 19 years what should have taken place in 90 days after sentencing. Life in prison without parole? There is no guarantee of any such thing. The next bleeding heart liberal President will find a reason to turn them loose. The family of the victims murdered by Daniel Lewis Lee is foolish. They have called for this execution for years and now they are seeking to delay the only real hope of it ever happening.
And letter writer Cynthia Sartor, you are wrong, check the facts, the persons committing these heinous crimes are serial repeaters and are not rehabilitated into alter boys.
Letter writer Judie Prewett had it exactly right and carrying out the sentence should not be delayed any longer.
— Walt Conner, Robinson, Ill.
Twisted ‘facts’ shield the truth
This is in response to the letter of Richard Hoffman on July 10. I looked and searched the internet for a criminal reform bill and all I could find was that it passed the house 300+ to something in the teens and this was in 2015 from what I can find. I believe that you may have some of your facts a little twisted.
In the 1950s, yes, Democrats and Republicans were against civil rights, but remember it was the Democrats who passed the Civil Rights Act of 1964. You seem to change subjects like some young folks change clothing.
A last thought, I am very opposed to vouchers, private schools getting money from the state or feds. I support public schools. I should be allowed to opt out to my taxes going to Ms. Sunny Sides charter school.
One last thing, yes, the Republican Party (old party of Lincoln) ended slavery, but now seem to be backing White Power folks who run around waving the flag of traitors (Confederate battle flag).
I’m awaiting more of your sort of facts.
— Mike Davis, Shepardsville
Thanks for area transport service
We want to compliment and thank Area 7 Transportation for Elderly and Disabled.
They are always prompt, efficient, and knowledgeable. We use them often and, because I am disabled, really rely on them. We are so thankful this service is available.
— Maury and Naomi Miller, Terre Haute
