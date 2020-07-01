Jim Eifert brought positive change
All of us at Art Spaces are saddened to learn of the death of Jim Eifert. Jim was a founding member of Art Spaces who served as the first Treasurer. He played an instrumental role in conceiving and starting the organization over 15 years ago and his love for his hometown and his desire to see Terre Haute thrive are exemplified by what is now a collection of 20 public sculptures found throughout the City.
Jim’s vision and determination offer a strong example of how people can enact positive change by having ideas, shaping them, growing them, and persevering. Jim, along with several other early dedicated Board members, planted creative seeds that would enliven Terre Haute’s landscape, forge strong partnerships and build a more vibrant city. We thank Jim for his work with Art Spaces and his other good efforts on behalf of this community.
I would be remiss if I did not mention that Rose-Hulman Ventures, of which Jim was President (i.e. Founding President) at the time, also generously housed the Art Spaces office for many years. This was a major contribution to our early years of operation.
Perhaps in Jim’s honor we can all remember what happens when people get together to dream and enact a positive vision. As a reminder of what happened to that collective dream of a public sculpture collection that Jim helped bring to our community I invite you to visit wabashvalleyartspaces.com
Art Spaces celebrates Jim’s life and his leadership. Our hearts go out to his wife Judy and to all of his family at this difficult time.
— Mary Kramer, Executive Director, Art Spaces, Inc.
Avoid all the bugs this Fourth of July
COVID-19 heralds some good news for this Independence Day. We won’t be facing heavy traffic. And, the scarcity of meat will keep our outdoor grills safe.
Folks who grill hamburgers and hot dogs face a nasty choice. The U.S. Meat and Poultry Hotline advises grilling at high temperature to avoid food poisoning by E. coli and Salmonella bacteria. But the National Cancer Institute warns that high-temperature grilling of processed meats generates cancer-causing compounds.
Fortunately, we no longer need to choose between food poisoning and cancer.
A bunch of enterprising U.S. food processors have met this challenge head-on by developing a rich variety of convenient, healthful, delicious plant-based veggie burgers, veggie dogs, and soy nuggets. These products don’t harbor nasty bugs or cancer-causing compounds. They are missing the cholesterol, saturated fats, drugs, hormones, and pesticides of their animal-based alternatives. And, they are waiting for us in the frozen food section of our favorite supermarket, along with nut-based ice creams, and other dairy-free desserts.
On this Independence Day, let’s declare our independence from the meat industry, which exposes its workers to COVID infection. And, let’s stay away from both the COVID and the barbecue bugs.
— Theo Mattson, Terre Haute
•••
