Rea Park needs comprehensive clubhouse repair
Rea Park golf course is a busy place. The course hosts men’s/women’s leagues, long-standing informal groups, private tournaments, high school/college golfers, and numerous smaller groups. Its popularity is not surprising because the course is inexpensive and well maintained by a stellar staff.
“Well-maintained” does not extend to the Rea Park clubhouse. “Decrepit” is a more accurate portrayal of the current state of the almost 100-year-old clubhouse. A sad state for a building listed on The National Register of Historic Places. Without some loving attention, the historic structure will soon join the Terre Haute House and other buildings in the graveyard for neglected icons.
There’s some hope. READI grant funding includes $50,000 for clubhouse improvements at the Rea Park golf course. Assuming a 2-to-1 funding match, a total of $150,000 should be available for improvements. A lot, to be sure, but not enough. If one fails to maintain a Ferrari for 20 years, an oil change will not get it back on the road.
Friends of Rea Park, Inc. (friendsofreapark.com) and local architect Dan Sanders have developed plans to safeguard the future of the clubhouse. Pragmatic revitalization plans. Even so, the cost will be around $2,000,000 in today’s dollars.
Plans also have been developed to renovate the tennis/pickleball courts, add family-friendly activities, and address some issues with peripheral facilities. All worthwhile projects. Indeed, a course restroom that doesn’t require a hazmat suit would be welcome. However, saving the historic clubhouse has to be the number one priority.
Don’t waste the READI grant funding on hit-and-miss repairs. Fund a comprehensive project that will ensure the future of Rea Park.
— Jim Hughes, Terre Haute
Covering up the January 6 facts
In your praise for Ms. Cassidy Hutchinson (former aide to Trump chief of state Mark Meadows), you fail to mention that her comments were hearsay information. When there is a normal investigation, one does not use hearsay evidence as a basis for determining the facts in a case.
Why did they not have Pelosi or the mayor report their actions. They refused to call up the national guard, which Trump had approved on Jan. 4. The police chief had requested support and was refused by the mayor.
Why the coverup of the facts?
— Gene Knoefler, Terre Haute
