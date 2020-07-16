Seek out better sex ed program
What do our children need to know about sex as they grow up? What information will reduce unwanted pregnancies, sexually transmitted infections, rape, sexual harassment? What kinds of lessons will make our young citizens healthiest and happiest in the years to come? What do science and social science tell us about what young people are likely to do?
We should be asking these questions as our public schools consider how best to provide sex education. In the winter, the School Board voted to create a committee of board members and community experts to ask these questions. Instead, a school corporation administrator has set up a series of “listening sessions” about a narrower question: Is the current program, provided by the Crisis Pregnancy Center, good?
At the meetings, supporters of the current program listed some general ideas — especially the fact that good relationships are important — and then claimed that the CPC program is vital because it includes those ideas. Several speakers implied that only the CPC’s program includes those ideas, so we have to keep it. Wrong. Pretty much all sex ed programs talk about relationships. Sex is about relationships, so sex ed is, too.
We owe our kids a sex ed program that teaches them that sex is only OK when the participants agree on it, and when they agree on what sex means in their relationship. That sex is only OK when the participants are following their own values. That no one owes sex to anyone else. That sex can be risky, and that the people having the sex have to work together to reduce the risks. That all relationships depend on trust and on concern for each other, and that adding sex to a relationship makes mutual trust and concern more important than ever. Can a program based on fear and shame teach mutuality and trust?
We owe it to our kids to erase any idea that men and boys are supposed to wheedle, trick or coerce women and girls into sex. Generations’ worth of popular culture feature male pursuit and female resistance, tell boys that no means yes, and claim that women and girls who want to have sex are especially shameful, worse than boys with the same desires. Our sex ed program should stamp out those dangerous ideas. Can a program whose lessons have used a cupful of chewed cookie goo to represent a girl who’s had sex do that?
I’ve said a lot about male-female relationships, but our schools are not only populated by straight kids, and our sex ed programs need to explicitly recognize different sexualities throughout their materials. Can a program whose instructors refuse to talk about anything except heterosexual couples do that?
We owe our kids a sex ed program that teaches them what they need to know to be safe and healthy at each age. A CPC supporter said the other day that we shouldn’t teach first-graders about sexual positions. Duh. Of course not. But they need to know enough to know if someone’s trying to do sexual things to them, and they need to know to say no.
An older elementary-schooler needs to understand basic reproductive biology and health. A middle-schooler could use help understanding attraction and crushes, and some of the basics of disease, pregnancy, and safer sex. Whatever we say, a lot of high schoolers will have sex, and they’ll all become adults later, so high schoolers should learn more details of biology and health, plus the basic types of birth control and disease prevention, how they work, and where to get them. And consent. A program that only brings up condoms to claim that they fail much more often than they do, and that shames anyone who has sex robs our kids of an understanding of safer sex and consent.
We can give our kids a sex ed program that does all those things without telling them that they should run out and have sex. Indiana law requires school sex ed programs to promote abstinence until marriage, but it does not ban teaching any of the valuable lessons above. A bunch of other Indiana school districts use programs that teach those lessons.
Our school corporation should get in touch with those corporations, check out some other curriculums, and choose something to replace the shame, fear and ignorance promoted by the CPC’s program.
— Samuel J. Martland, Terre Haute
Dems' corruption goes back to slavery
What people do not know can hurt them dearly. It was not until after 1787 that territories were admitted to the Union, later to be known as the United States of America, and in fact 34 of the states were not admitted to the Union until after 1800. Only 16 states formed the Union prior to 1796.
If we take 1800 as a start date for our country as a world recognized government, we have existed about 220 years.
The first nationally recognized anti-slavery group dates back to 1817 and later the New England Anti-Slavery Society from which would grow the Free Soil Party in about 1850. It became the Republican Party and backed the election of Abraham Lincoln in 1860 soon after which began the Civil War from April 1861 to April 1865. In that war 596,670 black and white Northern American soldiers and 490,309 mostly white but many black Southern American’ soldiers — totaling 1,086,979 American lives — were lost so that slavery would be gone forever in the United States.
Not so with politically motivated racial differences.
My point is this. If reparations are demanded by fifth generation survivors of slavery in this country then those reparations should hands down without a doubt come from the coffers, salaries, bank accounts and wallets of every member of the House of Representatives, U.S. Senate and the judicial branch of government who is a member of the Democratic Party. Active or retired. History proves it. Slavery was a Democratic institution, supported by most northern and all Southern Democrats of the time and most recently just look at the voting record regarding the 13th, 14th, and 15th amendments to our Constitution.
It can be argued, I know, that the Civil War was fought for many different reasons. It cannot be argued, however, that the philosophical and primarily economic issues brought forth from slavery were paramount in the reasons the Civil War was fought. Nor can it be argued that in the 1800s Democrats would sacrifice our country for slavery and power, just as now they will sacrifice and manipulate our freedoms and ideals to regain the kind of power they lost in the Civil War.
That is how far back the immoral, illegal and disgusting corrupt actions of the Democratic Party go. It really has nothing to do with Trump. It is about your freedom, my freedom and the freedom of generations to come and the Democrat’s thirst for power over us.
— Melody and Jeffrey Aitken, Terre Haute
Contributions show Black lives matter
We’re so fortunate. We can use the thermostat to make our homes cooler or turn up the gas furnace when it’s cold. We have clothes dryers and modern toilets. Our vehicles have automatic transmissions and stop lights regulate traffic making it safer to drive. Blood plasma is available if we need it for surgeries to save our lives.
One thing all of these have in common? They were invented or created by a Black person.
Black lives do matter.
— Pamela Farris, Rochelle, Illinois
Masks should be law of the land
Here’s my take on masks. It’s not a law but it should be, all across our country, until COVID-19 is no more.
You don’t have the right to possibly infect me or others because you don’t want to wear one.
It’s not about the Constitution, it’s about common sense, seemingly in short supply with certain members of the populace.
And about Trump’s threat to veto the Defense Bill over replacing Confederate base names? Those men led the fight against our flag and our Union, and should not be honored with a statue or named as a U.S. Military base, period.
— Rick and Anita Griffith, Vermilion, Illinois
