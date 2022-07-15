Religion prevails over what’s legal
The most enlightening letter to the editor I have ever read in the Trib-Star appeared some 15 or so years ago. I do not remember the author’s name. I do remember the letter’s substance. The Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and strip women and girls of their constitutional right to an abortion made me think about the information the long-ago letter shared. Its subject matter: the Jewish point of view on abortion and how it traces its heritage to the time of Moses and the Ten Commandments.
In the Bible’s book of Exodus, chapter 21 (this chapter follows Chapter 20’s list of the Ten Commandments) the Bible describes various applications of the Ten Commandments to Jewish daily life. Exodus 21.22 is the Bible’s most direct reference to abortion and by implication God’s attitude toward it. Well known by Jews, but virtually unknown if not intentionally overlooked by most Christians, the key Exodus verse essentially takes the same view of the biological process of pregnancy as the Supreme Court did 50 years ago in Roe v. Wade.
A miscarriage was caused by men fighting who pushed a pregnant woman, resulted in her having a miscarriage. The man who caused the miscarriage got fined for property damages but not murder. If the fetus had been accorded the status of a person, the punishment for causing the miscarriage would have been death. Significantly, the following Bible verse, Exodus 21.23, proclaims, “an eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth.”
Jewish religious authorities down through the ages almost universally have expressed the view that an abortion should be available to pregnant women in a variety of circumstances although they have differing opinions on how far into a pregnancy and for what reasons.
Contemporary Jewish analysis on the question of when “life” begins follows the biblical tradition established at the time of Moses. A fetus is not considered a person until the better part of its body, or its head, has emerged from the mother and the infant has drawn its first breath.
Exodus 21.22 was the basis of Jewish law about abortion during the time of Jesus. He never condemned or spoke about abortion, which took place and was legal during his time. Isn’t it ironic, or worse, that one of the central themes of Christianity in these turbulent times is a subject Jesus never mentioned?
In the mindsets of many Christians, the argument that a person/child comes into being at conception or first heartbeat instead of upon taking a breath after leaving the mother’s body is a relatively recent evolution in many people’s thinking.
The year before Roe v. Wade, the Southern Baptist Convention affirmed its commitment “to work(ing) for legislation that will allow the possibility of abortion under such conditions as rape, incest, clear evidence of severe fetal deformity, and carefully ascertained evidence of the likelihood of damage to the emotional, mental, and physical health of the mother.”
The following statement was authored around the time of the Roe v. Wade decision by Pastor W.A. Criswell, president of the Southern Baptist Convention: “I have always felt that it was only a child after it was born and had a life separate from its mother that it became an individual person, and it has always, therefore, seemed to me that what is best for the mother and for the future should be allowed.”
During the past 50 years, political passions, and peer pressure, have caused many Christians to change their attitudes about abortion.
This summer, under the cover of legal platitudes, five Republican members of the Supreme Court decided to take away women’s long-standing, federally protected, constitutional right to an abortion. (Four of these conservative Republican jurists are Roman Catholics, the fifth an Episcopalian.) In essence, they imposed their zealous, religiously motivated views of American constitutional law on the lives, liberty, and health of American girls and women, the majority of whom do not share the religious beliefs of those Supreme Court members.
Tragically, the jurists voting to overturn Roe v. Wade did not see fit to place any emphasis on this important phrase in the First Amendment of the United States Constitution: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.”
— Steve Kash, Terre Haute
