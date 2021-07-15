Fallen officer’s life will be remembered
We of the InterFaith Council of the Wabash Valley join the community in shock and sorrow at the tragic death of Greg Ferency. While we also join in praising his 30-year service in law enforcement, we especially want to express appreciation for his commitment to the faith-based community.
A photograph included in the Trib-Star’s July 8 edition that first announced the shooting shows Greg addressing a church in 2019 on safety issues. It was a reminder of how, in early April, Greg participated in a safety and security webinar for protecting houses of worship. It was co-sponsored by the IFC, along with the Terre Haute Branch of the NAAP, the Sisters of Providence, the United Hebrew Congregation and other organizations. At that event Greg so generously shared his expertise as faith-based institutions were preparing for their return back to in-person worship for Easter, Passover and Ramadan.
Before that seminar and since, members of the co-sponsoring organizations have told me how much they appreciated the special attention Greg gave to their security by visiting and reviewing their facilities. They mentioned how well he listened to their concerns and freely provided sage advice. He clearly took faith seriously and went beyond the call of duty to make sure members of Terre Haute’s houses of worship felt safe and secure. It is an especially painful and tragic irony to think that a man so dedicated to that safety would die protecting the federal office building when he saw it threatened.
I didn’t know Greg personally; however, when Chief Keen said of Greg in Friday’s paper that “You will never meet a finer person,” it rang true based on what I knew of him. The Jewish people use the Yiddish word “mensch” for someone with a big heart, someone who is a great human being. Clearly Greg was a true mensch.
The IFC stands in mourning with law enforcement at this monumental loss. We want to express our condolences to Greg’s family, Chief Keen, Sheriff Plasse and the rest of the Terre Haute law enforcement community whose feelings of loss must certainly be incalculable.
Be assured that Greg’s life and service will continue to be remembered, praised and blessed in prayers of many faiths.
— Arthur Feinsod, president, InterFaith Council of the Wabash Valley
