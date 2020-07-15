Sex ed program must be changed
I am in support for changing the sex education curriculum given by the school corporation. While we know that abstinence is the only way to stop unwanted pregnancies and sexually transmitted infections, abstinence is not what our population is choosing. Statistics from the CDC show the average age of first intercourse is 17 and 81% of the U.S. population have had premarital sex.
In 2018 the number of out-of-wedlock births in Vigo County was just a smidge less than those born in wedlock, 1,029 to 1,045. In addition to children born out of wedlock, the rates of chlamydia and gonorrhea are rising, as are other sexually transmitted diseases.
It is obvious to me that our current education is not working. From a mental health perspective we know, and research supports, that people who are diagnosed with a sexually transmitted disease experience a decrease in self-esteem and increases in feelings of shame and depression. We all know we are experiencing a mental health crisis in our community. Why not try to prevent a potential cause of stress and pain?
Our current sexual education curriculum does not provide the people of Vigo County the tools and information they need to keep themselves and their partners safe. We know there are ways to reduce the rates of teen pregnancies and sexually transmitted diseases and withholding this information is causing harm to our children and subsequently their children.
I support a change in the sexual education curriculum for the physical and mental health of our community that promotes the importance of healthy romantic relationships, but also provides education on how to keep our citizens safe should they choose to have premarital sex, because the fact is they are.
— Amber Cadick, Terre Haute
Racist term for virus is wrong
Trump called COVID-19 the “Kung Flu” at his poorly attended rally in Tulsa. In a previous month, Kelly Anne Conway said that the use of “Kung Flu” term was racist and highly offensive and if anyone in the administration used that term, they should tell her. Maybe someone should inform her that person is her boss, “the least racist person in the country”. Ha-ha.
COVID-19 attacks anyone, regardless of age or ethnicity. When the United States created the Stuxnet Virus to infect the Iranian centrifuges, the Iranians did not call it the “Yankee Virus”. Or the “Star Spangled Virus.” They called it Stuxnet. Now it has gone on to mutate into other computer viruses. But it is not the “American Virus”. And COVID-19 is not the “Kung Flu” Virus. That’s big-time racist.
— Bill Cain, Terre Haute
Reader Poll Results
Recently, at Tribstar.com, we asked readers:
Should the Terre Haute Redevelopment Commission allocate $500,000 for the rehabilitation of the old YMCA building for downtown apartments?
Total Votes — 522
Yes — 286
No — 225
Not sure — 11
New Reader Poll
Should Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb mandate the wearing of masks in public places to help suppress the spread of coronavirus?
To vote, visit www.tribstar.com.
