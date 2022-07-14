Authoritarianism manifests itself
I guess it’s a bittersweet moment for those who have spent years battling right-wing Christianity, utilizing science and logic — and humanistic ideals — to point out various gaps and flaws in their reasoning.
Looks like we won. At least as far as this particular debate is concerned.
They have given up, admitted defeat, and fled the field; no longer believing they have a compelling or persuasive argument to put forth.
They decided, instead, to take the deal ...
“The devil led him up to a high place and showed him in an instant all the kingdoms of the world. And he said to him, “I will give you all their authority and splendor; it has been given to me, and I can give it to anyone I want to. If you worship me, it will all be yours.” Luke 4:5.
They just couldn’t resist all that “authority and splendor.” Especially the authority part. There is nothing, absolutely nothing, they crave more than authority.
They had to take that deal.
Again, bittersweet. We can celebrate this narrow victory, but it’s one that provides them with the excuse to do what they were predisposed to do anyway ... advance their ideology by brute force. Just like they did back in the heyday of Christian supremacy, known to history as the Dark Ages.
And that, of course, is bad news, all around. We are going to go through some really tough stuff, as all this pent up authoritarianism manifests itself.
It’s going to get very ugly.
And you non-authoritarian/”do unto others” Christians out there, who imagine yourselves exempt from all the ugliness, need to understand something. History hath shown, unequivocally, that you also are on that target list. Just a tad further down.
Keep in mind, Christianity is irrelevant to this type of person. They would be just as eager to zealously flog a woman in public, who was caught without her Burqa. Christianity is a tool for them, a cover for their lust for power.
And you are their (interim) shield. They will jump behind you the instant there’s any societal push-back, falsely claiming “we” and “Christianity” are under attack.
Don’t let them do it. Don’t allow yourself to be duped into being on the wrong side of all this. Stick with the “Away from me!” (Matthew version) construct.
We’ll all be much better off for it.
— Kerry Tomasi, Montezuma
