How about a bit of compassion?
I would like to take this opportunity to respond to Walt Conner’s and Gail Henneman’s letters on July 3 which were responses to John Garner’s June 23 letter.
I hope I’m not speaking with Republican or Democratic eyes but with the eyes of someone with compassion toward others. Gail Henneman refers to the illegal immigrants who come here only to be supported by the hard-working American taxpayer. I only have one question for her. During the time Jesus was here with us is their anything in the Bible about him refusing to help anyone who was in need. Maybe she should speak to her spiritual leader to ask their opinion on this matter.
Another thing she needs to rethink is where did she get the proof that all these immigrants are too lazy to work? I spent several years working in Chicago, many of which were with the Hispanic population. They were devoted to their family, some liked to party, but as far as being lazy most were some of the hardest workers I’ve ever met. How many people does Gail know that she considers real Americans, are willing to work two and three jobs, at minimum wage, to support themselves and their family?
To Walt Connor in Robinson, I suspect you must be a few years older than I am. I also started working at age 13 in a local corner grocery. I got paid a whopping 50 cents an hour. I went from that to cleaning the store and helping deliver furniture at the local Roots store here in Sullivan. Still for 50 cents per hour. After high school I joined the Air Force and took a pay cut, but I got to see the world. My second year I spent 12 months north of the Arctic circle with 20 other Airmen on a place called the Lake Gene transmitter site in Greenland. The things we probably have in common is our parents believed that work never killed anybody and neither one of us was working at age 13 to support our families.
— Ron Gadberry
Sullivan
Recent cartoon was distasteful
In the July 5 issue of the Tribune-Star there is a cartoon that is so distasteful to all patriotic Americans, that I believe that the so-called artist and the newspaper editors owe an apology, not only to us, but to the memory of our greatest national leader and to the brave men who gave their lives at Gettysburg.
The cartoon on the comics page I cite is “Reality Check” by Dave Whamond. This cartoon is usually a mediocre effort at best. I have never seen a single gag that is worth cutting out and pinning to the bulletin board. However, Dave out-did himself on this one. He makes a pun on the word “score” as used in the Gettysburg Address, to call Mr. Lincoln a serial adulterer.
Do I have to spell it out? “Score” is the slang term for persuading a woman to have sex with you. As if you didn’t get this, on the bottom of the cartoon it says, “well, if we are being honest, Abe.”
This is not funny, it is just wrong. Perhaps Dave Whamond should find a career for which he is better suited. He is neither a humorist nor an artist.
— Max D. Hasler
Terre Haute
