Speaking against hate among us
On May 17, the InterFaith Council of the Wabash Valley, an organization of individuals of diverse religious faiths, humanitarian belief systems, and ethnicities, sent out a letter that included our anti-bias and hate crime resolution to many community leaders, including college presidents, provosts and deans and other area school leaders; business CEOs; board chairs; city officials; state and national legislators; and law enforcement officials.
In the resolution, we detailed how bias incidents, hate crimes and hate groups are on the rise throughout the U.S. In our cover letter, we mentioned how the IFC is seeking partners in opposing this growing menace, noting how such hate incidents, crimes, and groups threaten the freedom, peace, and security that we as a society treasure and have fought so hard to preserve.
Alarmingly, it appears this menace is now in our midst. Hate fliers to spew hate and recruit members are being distributed in nearby Indiana cities and towns, including Peru, Evansville, Bloomington, Brazil and Terre Haute. These hate groups represent a clear and present physical and psychological threat against our neighbors, friends, co-workers, visitors, even our own members. Within the last week, there was a near-lynching in Bloomington and a troubling anti-Semitic incident at a Jewish-owned establishment in Terre Haute.
We the IFC oppose any individual or group that espouses hate, exclusion, as well as bias-based intimidation and bullying (including all white supremacy and Neo-Nazi organizations). Such groups have a violent history (bombing of African-American churches, lynchings, violence against Jews and Catholics, etc.) and now pose a present threat. It is vital that we as a community stand up against them and their actions.
Let’s send a powerful and a united message to such individuals and groups that their actions and rhetoric do not belong in our community, which we want to continue be a safe and welcoming place to live and visit, for people of all faiths, races, ages, gender identifications and ethnic origins.
We urge all community leaders to join us in declaring that bias and hate groups and their members run counter to our community’s core values. Please join us in signing your name and/or the name of your organization to our future announcement in the Tribune-Star or Terre Haute Living. We plan a letter similar to the one at hand, with the addition of names of our valued leaders from throughout the community.
This can be a powerful tool to send a strong clear message to all anti-welcoming organizations and individuals that they and their actions are not welcome here. One of our members will be emailing you in the upcoming days, and when they do, we hope you will help us send this powerful and united message.
In whatever way you wish to help, we welcome your support at any point as we move forward to address this concern.
— Arthur Feinsod, Crystal Reynolds
For the InterFaith Council of the Wabash Valley
Frustration over lack of service
I would like to give anyone getting a Vigo County marriage license a heads up.
My daughter and fiance had set their wedding date in April. The marriage license was good for 60 days.
It goes without saying the impact COVID-19 has had on any business being conducted. My daughter had repeatedly tried to contact the marriage license office and was finally able to schedule an appointment June 9.
The entire state has been locked down, and they rescheduled their wedding for June 27. They had to pay the $60 fee again.
They were told, by the marriage office, the fee could have been waived if presented before the June 2 deadline. It’s pretty hard to act “within the deadline” if the phone isn’t answered and an appointment can’t surface until a week after the expiration date. I feel this office should have at least offered to split the middle.
This was clearly an instance where we are not in this all together.
— Catherine Gilbert, Lewis
Time to act on mail-in voting
To Gov. Holcomb and Secretary Lawson & the Indiana election Commission:
The COVID-19 virus is again on the increase around the country. There is no reason to think that Indiana will be spared from this trend.
Please decide now to have no-excuse absentee voting for all Indiana citizens for the November election.
Acting now will give the county clerks time to prepare for the increase in mailed ballots. To wait any longer would be reckless and foolhardy.
All Indiana citizens have a right to vote in a safe and secure manner. It is your responsibility to see that this is done.
— Harold Crooks, Indianapolis
III
