Don’t shove your values on others
It’s amazing to me that in the reasoning of “no abortion” the image that comes to these “saints’” minds is a twenty-something that went out for a good time and “got caught.”
So, let’s just take the 10-year-old (a fourth-grader) that was SA’d and is now pregnant. Are we going to: lower the working age in Indiana so she can support this baby? Can she get a driver’s license to get to work? At least in Vigo County public transit isn’t real handy and especially if she has to work nights.
Will we be changing the laws so she can make her own medical decisions regarding a vaginal birth versus a C-section? Can she medically and financially sign for this bundle of joy? Can she open a checking account to put her paychecks in? Can she quit school to get to work and pull herself up by the bootstraps (I hear this phrase a lot)? Is the state going to step up and supplement rent assistance, daycare, gas, a car? Can she sign a lease? Can she live alone with just a baby? Will a local factory hire her? If her home is unstable will this baby and her stay together in foster care? Is it the sole responsibility of the maternal grandparents to do the raising of both babies? Will the state require sperm samples from all Y chromosomes so we can charge with rape or make them and their families “do their part”?
You forced birthers only see a black-and-white world and find it so easy to blame the female every time and then shame her. There are so many circumstances that a woman finds herself In to make this decision and I would bet never without deep thought, a struggle within, and many times shame. How come a heart surgeon is sent from God but a doctor that performs abortion must be doing the devil’s work?
I never hear of anything we are doing to make boys/men responsible or to take away any of their rights. Depending on the road trip, a man loses no rights in any state and a woman loses depending on what state it is. This will have her thinking about taking a new job or finding safety in another state. I’m tired of listening to white Christian males and their white Jesus with their little ladies following and parroting everything they say. Nothing says love like Christian hate.
If you would never do this, power to you. Don’t do this but this healthcare and women should have body autonomy. It won’t stop here, hold on to your kidney, someone will want that next because they can.
Of course, the gerrymandering is alive and well and strong in Indiana to make sure those that have the power, stay in power.
Someone you love is listening to what you have to say about women and girls please remember that. I will fight for you to have the right to go to your church. Please don’t shove your church and so-called values on me. I trust women to make their decisions about their own bodies.
— Lisa Brown, Terre Haute
