This is in regards to the amount of feral cats. My neighborhood is full of them. I have called the city about them. I was told they have no place to take them.
I have had 10 to 13 cats at a time in my yard. I was told not to feed them and they would go away. I tried to do that but they still hang around. I felt so bad for them that I started to feed them and give them water. How can people be so cruel as to put there cats outside. If they feel they must do this they could at least have them fixed so they won’t keep breeding.
If they don’t want these animals take them to the humane shelter or take them to the vet and have them put down. That may sound cruel but at least they wouldn’t be out running loose to get hit by cars or starve to death.
I have heard of towns that can get a vet to fix these cats if taken to them at a reasonable price. Start adding a city tax to have these animals taken care of. People who don’t have cats will get tired of paying the tax and will start reporting who these cats belong to.
And since I am on the subject of animals, the Terre Haute animal shelter disrespects handicaps. They wonder why they have so many animals and can’t get them adopted. I walk with a cane. I have been to the shelter and have been turned down. I went to get a dog three months ago and could not get one. That same dog is still there. No forever home for her. They don’t tell you that you are incapable of taking care of a dog. That would be too obvious. They just say things that make you feel uncomfortable.
Thank you. Even if you don’t print this, it made me feel better. If you do print it maybe it will shame some of these people into taking responsibility for their animals. Cruel, but it is better than letting them get hit by cars or have them starve. Shame on these people.
— Mary Elliott, Terre Haute
Conservative view of being liberal
If you are a citizen of the United States and think that rooting for any U.S. player in an international competition just because they are American is xenophobic, you are a liberal. If you think that a man who “identifies” as a woman and is allowed to compete against women in sports is OK, you are a liberal.
If you think that anyone that shows up and crosses a U.S. border deserves welfare from the backs of hard-working Americans, you are a liberal.
If you think a homeless person has the right to fill a shopping basket with products from CVS shelves and walk out without paying and without prosecution, you are a liberal. If you think taxing the rich is the way to save the economy of America, you, sadly, are a liberal.
If you think the world will naturally reach a state of equilibrium and peace, and that we should not concern ourselves with any dictator who will create havoc you are a liberal.
If you think the U.S. should not worry, or try to be the strongest nation on earth, you are a liberal.
If you think that it is OK that as of December 2020 the U.S. was the number one supplier of oil in the world and that now, after seven months of Democrat rule the U. S. is not even on the list of top suppliers, then you are a liberal.
In short, if you think it is OK that the U.S. becomes a third world country militarily, economically and where standard of living is concerned, then you, are a liberal. Being a liberal is not, in my opinion, something to be proud of.
— Jeffrey Aitken, Terre Haute
Immigrants work hard, pay taxes
Regarding the letter of July 3 from Gail Henneman: Gail, I lived in the southern California desert for 15 years. I taught the immigrants who pick our food. After back-breaking work in the fields all day, they came to our English classes, always tired, usually hungry. I never met one who was living off the government or even expected to. And they pay a ton of taxes.
I don’t know about you, Gail, but my great-grandfather and his sister came here from Ireland in 1850 for the same reasons that people are coming here now, namely that they were in danger and that they had nothing to eat. They did not expect to be supported by the government, nor were they.
What makes you think immigrants coming here now don’t expect to work? It would be the first time. You wrote along the same lines in the paper a couple of years ago, and I answered you then. Wherever you are getting the Kool-Aid, please stop drinking it. Maybe you could turn your ire toward the large corporations who really are not paying their share of taxes, at the expense of hard-working Americans.
— Carol Nolan, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods
Trump’s myth of ‘sacred landslide’
Trump people are “astonished” when others deny his claim of a “sacred landslide” in the 2020 election, in spite of multiple court rulings otherwise, plus certified election results. Compare this to: Mark 6: 6 “And he was amazed at their unbelief.”
Some folks get an idea in their head and can’t let go, even if it’s just an unprovable myth.
Conflict city, it ain’t pretty.
— Bill Cain, Terre Haute
