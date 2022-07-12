Limiting abortion limits health care
Last year when I learned that I was pregnant, my husband and I celebrated, thrilled to give our daughter a sibling. On our daily walks, we imagined ourselves as a family of four. We started using the term “kids”. Plural. I went to my 8-week scan alone, so confident in this pregnancy that I treated the appointment like just another meeting on a busy day. My doctor told me that despite a flicker of a heartbeat, my baby was measuring behind and that I would miscarry.
She sent me home to wait, but my miscarriage didn’t happen. It was like my body didn’t notice that the fetus wasn’t viable, and I stayed pregnant.
Two weeks later, my doctor performed a D&C — an abortion. Afterward, I roamed the grocery store with my husband, finally free of first-trimester nausea and feeling better than I had in over a month. I reveled in the relief that this was finally over and that I could start looking forward to getting pregnant again. But it wasn’t over.
Two weeks later at my follow-up appointment, I told my doctor I thought something felt off and she did a scan to confirm that I had retained some tissue. My body really did not want to give up that pregnancy. She prescribed me two rounds of Misoprostol, the abortion pill, to encourage my body to release the tissue. My sister and I shopped for comfort snacks before I took the pills. Finally, I was no longer pregnant with that baby that I so badly wanted.
I didn’t want those abortions, but I needed them. Without those interventions, I might have developed sepsis and died, leaving my husband without a wife and my daughter without a mother. I would not have been able to go on to have my second daughter who arrived in February.
The legislation to limit abortion access in Indiana will affect miscarriage care and could pose a significant risk to the one in four pregnant women who experience pregnancy loss.
Abortion is health care and like 60% of Americans, I support abortion access in the United States and in Indiana.
— Emily Dosmar, Chicago, Ill.
Abortion should remain legal
Abortion should stay legal in Indiana.
Based on my religious and moral beliefs, I think that a pregnant person’s right to control her body should win out over any other consideration. Embryos and fetuses (especially first-trimester fetuses, when most abortions happen) aren’t people yet. Victims of abusive relationships can’t always choose not to have sex and can’t always get birth control or make sure that their partner uses birth control correctly. Banning abortion is immoral.
But if you don’t share my religious and moral views, think about these things that will almost certainly happen if Republican legislators ban abortion in Indiana:
1. Some women — maybe you, your daughter, your wife, your friend, or your neighbor — who have dangerous conditions arise when they are pregnant will suffer permanent damage to their bodies, either because the law only allows abortions to save women’s lives, not to preserve their health, or because their doctors are afraid that prosecutors and courts won’t agree that an abortion was necessary and permitted.
2. Some women — maybe you, your daughter, your wife, your friend, or your neighbor — who have ordinary miscarriages will be prosecuted for getting abortions, and maybe even convicted; many more will suffer from suspicion and interrogation when they show up in a hospital for the care they need for their miscarriages.
3. Some women — maybe you, your daughter, your wife, your friend, or your neighbor — who have miscarriages will die because their doctors are afraid that if they do the D&Cs and give the other care that helps those women survive their miscarriages, they’ll be charged with illegal abortions.
If that sounds bad to you, tell your state legislators today: Don’t ban abortion.
— Samuel J. Martland, Terre Haute
Limited vision in banquet decision
It was upsetting to see that our convention center leaders required our new casino to downsize its banquet venue seating capacity due to fear of competition. I thought it unfortunate that they couldn’t coordinate with ISU’s renovation of Hulman Center, and now the new convention center visually blocks the view of it from Wabash Avenue.
Our casino investors obviously are more confident of attracting visitors than the convention center leaders. The casino center planned a seating capacity for 500 visitors, but “we” required them to reduce to 200.
I ask our leaders to calculate our lost potential revenue. It appears our limited vision and fear of competition will continue to restrict growth in the Wabash Valley.
It is also apparent that we have too little confidence in our convention center’s ability to become a “destination” attraction.
— Gary Schomer, Terre Haute
