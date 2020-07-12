Seeking a world beyond Trump
We are reminded daily that we live in unprecedented, challenging times. We will continue to be reminded for months, if not years, no matter how irksome it has become. It’s time to move past worn out phrases, look at what brought us here, and do something about it.
Trump’s narcissistic actions (and inactions) kept Americans in the dark about COVID-19 until it blew up in our faces. No matter the health and health care crises Americans face because preventive and corrective measures were not implemented in a timely manner, Trump is not contrite. He continues to believe COVID-19 is a hoax, an artificial problem, and something that will quite simply disappear. Sadly, a rapidly increasing number of Americans know it is very real and may feel its effects for the rest of their lives.
Ms. Deanna Thompson Mott urged us in a letter to Readers’ Forum (June 27-28) to “elect a president in November who is intelligent, empathetic, dignified and, above all, honest.” By all accounts, that cannot be Trump. If we truly do live in unprecedented times, Republicans must act in unprecedented ways. At the Republican National Convention, nominate someone who cares for more than personal gain and self-aggrandizement. Challenge the status quo and nominate someone who can give Americans a choice among candidates to vote in favor of, instead of someone we must vote against.
— Barbara Clauss, Terre Haute
Slow down and take a breath
It has occurred to me in this new pandemic culture as we rethink history and this great country’s storied past that a variety of new issues concerning what is normal and what should be stricken from the public eye continues to disrupt our conscious.
The beloved animal the horse comes to mind and has reared its ugly head. Do you realize the black and white soldiers plus Native American Indians, during the Civil War, rode this evil animal. Appalling!
It’s time to eradicate and destroy the vary sight of such a hideous beast of burden so that this society can’t be reminded of its contribution to the fabric of these United States.
Pause and take a deep breath. Is this a stupid commentary? You bet it is. It’s perverted as so many comments that are trying to rewrite what built this great nation. Slow down, haters. Turn your eyes upon Jesus. He knows the whole story, and he alone will write the ending.
— Nick Agresta, Terre Haute
Students need better sex ed
CPR (Creating Positive Relationships) does not give today’s students the information that they need regarding sex education.
It is biased and misleading.
Young people know that postponing sex until marriage is a good idea, but they continue to engage in sex before marriage without considering the consequences.
We need to provide them with accurate information, based on science, so that they can make good decisions. CPR has never been a good option, but in today’s world, it is a really bad program.
— Julie Young, Terre Haute
