Braun hypocrisy on full display
Recently Indiana Sen. Mike Braun signed onto a resolution condemning Critical Race Theory by proclaiming, “America’s kids need to know that the fundamental values of our country are liberty, equality, and opportunity for all — not racism and oppression. I’m proud to join my colleagues in speaking out against divisive political agendas being pushed in our classrooms.”
Yet, just three weeks earlier, Braun issued this statement in response to the suspension of a South Bend school teacher who had brought in a speaker from a “pro-life” organization without first obtaining approval from the administration: “The classroom should be a place that holds a diversity of thought, and students should be given all possible resources to make their own informed decisions. Teachers must not be unfairly targeted because of politics ...”
Apparently, Braun celebrates diversity of thought only when teachers express views he agrees with, but not when they acknowledge that racism historically impeded, and in some cases still impedes, “liberty, equality, and opportunity for all.” And haranguing against alleged political agendas in the classroom while at the same time denouncing the “targeting” of teachers because of politics clearly illustrates Braun’s duplicity and hypocrisy.
— David R. Hoffman, South Bend
Writer knows little of political parties
I wonder if letter writer Gail Henneman truly knows what the Democratic Party stands for. Everything she says about the Republican Party could easily be said about the Democratic Party. The only difference between them is that the Dems tilt to the left wanting government to do more on behalf of the public. While the Republicans lean far right, not only do they want government to do much less they would have no problem with leading this country into complete anarchy, which no true citizen should ever support.
— Gary Broyles, Terre Haute
Great teamwork restores power
I want to thank The local Duke Energy workers for their hard work under a hot sun on a recent Monday. An accident early that Monday morning left a good portion of the Riley area without power. Duke crews, aided by our sheriff’s department and INDOT workers, had power restored mid-afternoon. The temps veered in the low 90s with little breeze.
I know it’s their job, but they beat the repair time estimates by three hours. Hats off to Rick Burger and his team.
— Jim Avelis, Riley
