Poverty needs urgent attention
In Caedyn Abner’s recent letter to the editor, she pointed to the overwhelming poverty that exists within Vigo County. The numbers are truly gut-wrenching, and only made worse by the fact that Black households are disproportionately affected by poverty. As a Vigo County resident, it breaks my heart to see my hometown fail in its duty to support its citizens.
But the saddest part of knowing that Vigo County has let down its people is realizing the federal government has more or less done the same thing. As a powerhouse of wealth and political might, the United States has done very little to prevent global poverty. Even worse, many elected officials actively mislead their constituents about how much they pay attention to issues of poverty. Most Americans believe that the United States spends about 25% of its budget on foreign aid. In reality, the amount is less than 0.2%. According to The Borgen Project — an anti-poverty political advocacy group — from the money paid through taxes, about $73 goes toward foreign aid, compared to a hefty $1,763 per person spent on the military defense budget.
In essence, the United States is building its strength by way of power over peace. American citizens take the idea of global poverty for granted, believing that if they are healthy, everything else must be A-OK.
This mentality cannot last. To prolong the notion that America is a bubble of serenity is a fool’s gambit, made worse in the light of COVID-19. The coronavirus has affected nearly every nation on Earth, and it cannot be stopped by immense military funding. Instead, Americans need to hold their leaders accountable and urge them to help fight COVID-19 both at home and abroad. The Borgen Project has calculated that, to fight the pandemic and ensure economic stability at the end of all this, the United States needs to pledge at least $12 billion in emergency funding toward the global fight against coronavirus.
It would be wonderful to trust in our elected officials and believe they will dedicate themselves to such a lofty funding goal. But that trust has not been earned yet. 40% of Vigo County residents live below the poverty line. Can you truly believe that Congress is working to fight global poverty if our town can’t even resolve poverty locally. And so it falls to us, the average Joes, to push for what they cannot achieve alone. Only by spreading the word, calling your representatives, and pushing for victory against poverty, will those we’ve elected actually listen.
The Borgen Project offers a plethora of information about the plight of global poverty and how you personally can help. But for now, start with a simple phone call. Vigo County residents: call Rep. Larry Bucshon, call Sen. Mike Braun, call Sen. Todd Young. Urge them to pledge themselves to the eradication of COVID-19 — of poverty — not just here, but across the globe. Poverty isn’t going anywhere until we make it known that we want it gone.
— Kaitlyn Moorhead, Terre Haute
Looking back, looking ahead
Now that the Fourth of July is here, I thought it might be nice to look back and see where we were a year ago.
I turned to some headlines from the Tribune-Star in late June and early July of 2019. Hulman Center work about a third complete, $50 million renovation on schedule, late 2020 completion likely, casino question a go for fall ballot, much to mull as Illinois legalizes marijuana, S&P 500 hits all-time high as U.S. China trade truce spurs optimism.
The Vigo county jail was getting its share of newspaper space not only as news but on the opinion page as well. In 2020 the headlines are different. The COVID-19 virus along with the state of race relations are at the center of today’s news. Almost every headline in today’s paper is associated with one of these major headlines. When and if school is going to start? How are we going to finance our schools? The economy? Jobs? The inequality faced by many in our nation. Sports? Finger pointing, name calling and blaming the other guy has seemed to replace serious thought and common sense among people on both sides of every issue. Politicians who seem to be frozen in time. I would never have dreamed wearing a mask would become a political statement. I wonder if 2019 was the good old days my dad told me about when I was a kid.
There was one thing published July 3 last year that makes me yearn for 2019. Tim Campbell with the Washington Post syndicate had a political cartoon in the newspaper. It was a caricature of “Uncle Sam Wants You” with the following phrase added: “To grab a hot dog, a sense of humor, a good spot to watch the fireworks from and to put your politics in time out for the day.”
These words and other like “faith, understanding, listening and patience” we sure could use in 2020.
— Ron Gadberry, Sullivan
Democrats have failed minorities
I am writing in response to the letter from Ms. Judy Dukes.
Ms. Dukes, you want to know the facts? Well here they are: Criminal Reform Bill. What did the Democrats do? Economic Opportunity Enterprise Zones for minority neighborhoods, the opportunity for minorities to start their own business and hire other minorities. What did the Democrats do? The lowest unemployment rates in the history of our country for blacks, Asians, Hispanics and women. What have the Democrats done?
These are facts, Ms. Dukes, and if you can, try to dispute them. President Trump is for school choice, the chance for minority children to escape the failing schools in the inner city. What do the Democrats want? They are in bed with the teachers unions, they are opposed to vouchers and charter schools.
Do the Democrats want minority children to fail? It sure seems like it. Why did the Democrats oppose the civil rights legislation of the ‘60s? Not only that, but they opposed all civil rights legislation throughout history? Thank the Republican Party for their progress, from ending slavery to the present.
We still have a ways to go. What are the Democrats going to do?
Now, Ms. Duke, show me your facts to dispute the indisputable.
— Richard Hoffman, Clinton
•••
