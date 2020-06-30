Proven benefits of mask-wearing
A recent letter to the editor in the Tribune-Star pointed out that viruses are small and the particle size is smaller than the size filtered by the N95 mask. So, one might easily think that an N95 mask does not block something as small as 3 microns. But “size” is usually listed is the naked size of the virus. However, when viruses are, literally, spewed out from an infected person’s mouth when speaking, a virus is embedded in a vapor molecule, making the virus effectively bigger. And while it is correct that “95” in the N95 indicates “95% blockage of a certain size”, we are playing a statistical “game” in which the goal is to beat the odds (reducing probability of infection) and not a “0/1” or “yes/no” game.
A research paper published in Nature Medicine in April (www.nature.com/articles/s41591-020-0843-2) studied people infected with the flu and seasonal coronaviruses. It found that even loose-fitting surgical masks blocked almost all the contagious droplets the wearers breathed out and even also some infectious aerosols — tiny particles that can linger in the air.
To quote from a recent article by Maria Codoy on face masks in the “Health Shots” section of NPR:
“Other recent studies offer indirect evidence for universal mask use, even if worn by people who are feeling healthy. One study, published in late May in BMJ Global Health, looked at people in households in Beijing where one person was confirmed to have COVID-19. At the time, explains study co-author Raina MacIntyre, research was already showing that the majority of transmission of the virus was happening inside households, and China already had a culture of mask wearing. The study found that in households where everyone was wearing a face mask indoors as a precaution before they knew anyone who lived there was sick, the risk of transmission was cut by 79%.
“The more people that were wearing a mask, the more protective it was,” says MacIntyre, head of the biosecurity program at the Kirby Institute at the University of New South Wales in Australia.
In other words, when everyone wore a mask, it protected the whole household.
In the June 1 issue of the British medical journal The Lancet, a meta-analysis of 172 studies analyzed results from studies of various interventions to prevent the transmission of COVID-19, SARS and MERS from an infected person to people close to them. They analysis found that mask wearing significantly reduced the risk of viral transmission. Most of the 172 studies examined face mask use in health care and not community settings ... and many of the studies were observational, which is not the gold standard of science. However, a randomized controlled trial would be “very unethical in a pandemic,” says Jeffrey Shaman, an epidemiologist at Columbia University. Still, he says the fact that there is a benefit from masks is clear, the value of a meta-analysis.
Everyone should help others understand the two main reasons to wear masks. There is some evidence of protection for the wearer, but the stronger evidence is that masks protect others from getting infected by exposure to an unaware mask-wearer who may be asymptomatic but still emitting viruses just by talking. And hence also the benefit of social distancing to 6 feet, helping reduce the odds even more.
— Diana Hews, Brazil
Hoosiers did their part in virus fight
Across Indiana, the coronavirus hurt our economy, our health, and our morale. Mass shutdowns were the only way medical professionals, myself included, knew we could take control over the spread of this unknown virus to protect our hospital systems. But thankfully, due to the sacrifices Hoosiers have made over the last several months, the curve has been successfully flattened.
Indiana recently moved into Phase 4 of its reopening, with almost all leisure activities, essential, and non-essential businesses back open.
One great stride Indiana recently made is allowing visitation rights for family members in hospitals and those living in nursing homes or assisted living facilities. Being away from loved ones has been hard for everyone. Outdoor nursing home and hospital visits will help heal invisible mental wounds.
Hoosiers have done their part to slow the spread of the virus, and now it’s time to return to our pre-pandemic lives.
— Debbie Nickels Heck, MD, Muncie
•••
