Working together for a feline friend
Toward the very end of December 2019, Animal Control received a call late in the day about a cat that had been injured and it had went down into a sewer drain in the northeast part of the city. The woman who made the call had been feeding this feral cat for 12 years.
Although its considered to be a wild cat, it was still a pet to her. The cat had the infamous TNR tipped ear which meant it was fixed and could no longer breed. Trap, neuter, return is a program in which people who feed the feral cats (wild cats) can get them fixed at a reduced price and return them to the only home most of these cats have known, so they can continue to live out their lives with the caretakers who have come to love these animals.
There was an immediate need to try and save this cat for this citizen. She loved this animal even though she had never petted it or held it. She had been caring for this cat for 12 years, feeding it everyday and putting out insulated boxes so it can stay warm in the winter.
As soon as Animal Control arrived on scene we tried to see the cat through the grates, but nothing was visible. We had no idea how to get this injured cat out of the sewer and get her the help she needed. The opening of this drain is not big enough for a person to crawl into or out of. We knew we had to do something, so I called the Terre Haute wastewater plant and told them of our situation.
They advised they would be in route to assist us in anyway they could. When they arrived, they got out and started lifting the grates, However, we could not see the cat. I am not sure which one of the four guys called his camera crew but he did. They arrived with the electric camera. The camera’s operator slowly lowered the camera into the drain so it wouldn’t startle the injured animal.
After a minute or two, all of us looking at the camera screen, we saw the cat. She was sitting in the middle of the sewer line. She appeared to be mortally wounded and could barely walk, The camera operator gently nudged her along until she reached a waiting net at one end of the sewer line where one of the men was ready with a net. She was placed into a cat carrier and rushed to a local vet.
In the end, she was humanely euthanized because of the extent of her injuries. But without the help of Scott Auler, Kevin Powers, John Delph and Kevin Lawrence this poor animal would have suffered a long and painful death.
I would just like to thank these guys for saving this cat from a miserable end and helping put this woman at ease knowing this cat would not suffer any longer. Working together is a huge payoff for the people and their animals in our community. Thanks, Terre Haute wastewater. You guys rock.
— Laurie Tharp
Code Enforcement
Terre Haute
