Where are you on impeachment?
Now that the House has delivered articles of impeachment to the Senate, President Trump’s trial for abuse of power and obstruction of justice is about to begin. The basic facts are clear: the President illegally withheld military aid from Ukraine in order to coerce them to investigate his political opponents. Each day, more details emerge that expand the depth and breadth of his activities and implicate more and more of his political allies in his decision to deny aid to an ally involved in a war with Russia.
Each senator will be a member of the jury that will decide whether or not to convict Trump and remove him from office. Will they be willing to do their job? Will they review the evidence? Will they listen to witnesses or will they vote against allowing any witnesses? So far, it appears that Indiana’s senators, along with nearly every other Republican senator, are unwilling even to say that they would consider having witnesses as part of a fair trial.
What about you? Where do you stand? Will you be able tell your children and grandchildren that you took some time to review the evidence, that you read what the Founding Fathers had to say about impeachment, that you wrote to your newspaper or called your senator to insist on a fair trial?
Will you be able to say that in this chaotic time you chose to support the rule of law — or will you have to admit that you chose to support “The Man who would be King”?
Where do you stand?
— Carl Martland, Terre Haute
Let’s see Pelosi’s tax returns?
Why is Nancy Pelosi pushing for Trump’s tax returns? This woman has been in Congress for 30 years, making $198,000 per year and has a net worth of over $50 million. We need to see her tax returns.
Biden and son are accused by some of corruption in the Ukraine. Trump gets heat for looking into it. Biden blasts Trump for talks with Putin. So a sitting president can’t question Biden’s behavior, but Biden can question the president’s?
I can just see it now, the Democrats want to upset Trump and the TV networks will show it “live” and I will miss “The Price Is Right.” That is good enough for me to vote for Trump.
— David Marter, Terre Haute
Livestock within the city limits?
Living with other species assists tolerating our own. Isolated species like too many city people become overwhelmed with a narcissistic sense of being altogether too special.
— Thomas G. Morgan, Montezuma
