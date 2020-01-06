Waffling on cuts not good strategy
Equivocating by the VCSC on spending cuts may be prudent, but last-minute waffling is a public relations blunder.
Voters approved additional school funding by a narrow margin. Approval hinged in part on Haworth’s assurance that the new money would be accompanied by specific reductions in spending. Indeed, the promised, and much-ballyhooed, reductions were presented in explicit detail.
Changing circumstances often necessitate a reevaluation. If by some miracle, the fiscal environment improves, then the VCSC can address the new situation. No strategic target is written in stone.
Planning at the outset to renege on promises, however prudent, is not a good way to build trust with the voters.
— Jim Hughes, Terre Haute
Sound info and it’s not fake news
We are all familiar with Mr. Garner’s letters and of course he intended his letter of Dec. 30 mentioning me as an insult, but I found it amusing. It shows I am living in his head rent free.
I can assure you, Mr. Garner, that the substance of the letter you referenced did not come from either source you mentioned. The information is readily available from different sources on the internet which is why you could not deny the contents of my post. If Ms. Thomas has difficulty finding the sources, I offered before to help.
Neither Fox News nor Rush Limbaugh need any “commercial” from me, given their audiences of millions. Fox News viewers nearly equal the total of the next two closest competitors’ viewers combined because Fox offers news, not parroting of fake news constantly as dictated by the New York Times.
— Walt Conner, Robinson, Ill.
No one is above the law, until now
“We’re a country of laws, and no one is above the law,” that’s what we’ve heard from the Republicans, until now.
Now that the Democrats in the House of Representatives are trying to keep a dictator of a king from being anointed or crowned, and a very dangerous precedent from being set, one person is above the law, and the rule of law only applies to the rest of us.
Since being elected with Russian influence, Trump has transformed himself from “Commander and Chief,” to “Dictator and Thief,” and we the people are subservient to the hierarchy the GOP Congress has allowed Trump to establish.
Moscow Mitch and the GOP lap dogs, backed by GOP voters, will not convict or remove Trump. But if he’s not censored, or rebuked, a dictator, a king, a supreme ruler, will now replace what once was the President of we the people, and Vladimir Putin will jump for joy.
— Ron Hastings, Clinton
III
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers in its Readers’ Forum. We’d like to hear what you think on any issue. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.