Anne Morrow Lindbergh’s book, “Wave of the Future”, is a quick answer to her critics on her political thoughts. (She called it a riposte.) It urged Americans to hang on to worthy past values yet prepare for change which could be both giving up wealth and taking on responsibility. Her dad (Dwight Morrow) had made his wealth working for Morgan Bank. So her family and friends were elites of wealth who believed they deserved to rule and profit from the working class.
(My view is that Morgan Bank was taken over by Rothschild starting with Morgan using Rothschild gold to bail out the U.S. depression in 1895. Rothschild eventually took control of Rockefeller who was at one time a competitor to Morgan.)
Oddly, it was an American born Baroness de Rothschild that Anne could tolerate.
This was a time of clarity and eye opening for many Americans. Congressman C.A. Lindbergh, a generation earlier, caught on to the trusts used by the wealthy to control the working.
He called them plutocrats and the plutocratic press. He fought them by opposing the U.S. Federal Reserve in 1913, printing his own books, and revealing corrupt vehicles of the plutocrats such as the Council on Foreign Relations, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and the U.S. Red Cross.
David Icke (modern author) refers to the satanic Rothschild Round Table which includes the Council on Foreign Relations. We can see the evil of the Council on Foreign Relations by reading the words behind Joe Biden’s bragging about holding funds from Ukraine if Ukraine did not fire the prosecutor investigating a company whose board included Joe’s son, Hunter Biden.
The crowd laughed along with evil Joe at this evil power play.
Today’s time is also eye opening. David Icke believes Trump is what I call a money-changer because Icke believes Rothschild bailed out Trump from bankruptcy. I disagree. I believe Trump was familiar with the J. Paul Getty quote, “If you owe the bank $100 that’s your problem. If you owe the bank $100 million, that’s the bank’s problem.”
Trump seems to be on the side of the workers for a change. In this time of rampant corruption, I am looking forward to his next term.
— Ed Gluck, Terre Haute
Desolate image from the past
In case you missed the recent edition of Tribune-Star, the national syndicated cartoon, Zits, had four teenagers traveling to Chicago, and becoming lost in a snow storm.
Stranded in a snowdrift they see signage to 6 “nowhere” Hoosier locations. I guess being lost between Gnaw Bone and Toad Hop would sound rather desolate. Maybe back to the stone age, or at least the pioneers.
This is where local people are known to yell, “Who’s yer Maw!? (Hoosier.)
Or “Whaar’s the heat?!” (per a certain local heating advertisement). Perhaps we should upgrade our image?
— Bill Cain, Terre Haute
