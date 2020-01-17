Trump for Trump, not for America
On or about January 2, 2020, our “shoot from the lip/shoot from the hip” fascist dictator, aka Donald Trump, revived memories of the Iraq war, perpetrated by two war criminals, Bush/Cheney. After withdrawing from the nuclear deal with Iran and North Korea, Trump further fanned the flames of “war” with Iran by putting sanctions on them, that destroyed their economy.
Due to his egotistic, supreme ruler mentality, and without fully understanding the ramifications, he secretly ordered a drone strike that killed a top Iranian general. Although this general was an enemy of America, he posed no direct danger to us, until now.
He was revered and popular in Iran, Iraq, and neighboring countries, and his assassination, as viewed by them, will cause them to “take a stand” against us. Iran will undoubtedly ramp up their nuclear program, as North Korea is doing.
Iraq didn’t have WMDs, and could not wage war on us, and Iran can’t either. But they can join the above mentioned countries to wage a silent war on us!
Trump has backed them into a corner, and they will retaliate in some manner.
Trump campaigned on ending wars without end, and bringing home the troops. But in reality he’s escalated wars, his latest action in Iran is one of them.
The silent war I’ve mentioned will possibly claim the lives of our military personnel, but will not include the top 10 percent. It will be the poor, middle class, and we the people, just like in Iraq.
What is the reason for another one of Trump’s foreign policy blunders? Is it to take the spotlight off of his Ukraine bribery/extortion impeachment proceedings? Is it to anoint himself a wartime president, and run on that this year? Is to benefit those who profit from turmoil and make megabribes in the form of campaign donations to the GOP?
Whatever it is, it will be strictly for Trump not America, and not for we the people.
The big question is, when will the religious right face the truth that Trump is not the savior, sent by God, to save America. He’s the farthest thing from a Christian, who continually breaks the Ten Commandments.
When will those who voted for him, support him, admit that Trump is more dangerous, and more of a threat to the American people than Iran, North Korea and China. Stop enabling and encouraging him to take what’s great out of America, and putting the American people at risk, for his own personal gain.
— Ron Hastings, Clinton
III
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers in its Readers’ Forum. We’d like to hear what you think on any issue. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.