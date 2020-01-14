Tribute to top-rate customer service
If you live in a community long enough you learn which businesses to patronize and which to avoid. That said, occasionally even a native gets stumped. And so it came to pass that last month I was unsure as to where to shop for wood flooring. My wall-to-wall carpeting had seen better days, and I was ready for that trendy hardwood-look retailers are promoting with gusto these days. Like most folks I began my search at big box stores (BBS) but was underwhelmed by the price and selection.
Next, I tried a national chain that specializes in wood flooring, only to be disappointed once again. Then a chance encounter with a fellow-shopper proved beneficial when he mentioned he had been pleased with Flooring America’s price and installation a few months earlier. My first question was: Where is it located?
It turns out Flooring America is situated behind Honey Creek Mall — I refuse to use that grotesque new moniker —next to The Open Door Christian bookstore, just 10 minutes from my house. I guess I should get out more.
While Flooring America is a relatively small shop, I was struck by the fact they manage to show more product than their (BBS) competition. Sam proved to be a cordial and knowledgeable salesman — I also refuse to use “salesperson” — and proceeded to educate me as to my flooring options. It turned out vinyl plank flooring was best suited for my needs.
And while Sam proved proficient insofar as providing helpful advice, a flooring salesman is only as good as his installers. Enter Chez and Jeff, two consummate pros who removed my carpeting and installed the flooring and quarter-round. Thanks to their expertise the installation was fast, smooth and seamless. Another pleasant surprise was Flooring America’s total price (for comparable flooring) was less than my (BBS) quotes. A win-win for this old codger.
In addition to flooring, I had the entire house painted and can recommend Justin Snapp without reservation. House painting is akin to an art form and a mediocre painter can leave you with a domestic disaster. Justin’s work is superb. Seek him out if you want a quality job done right the first time.
Segue Alert.
While extolling the virtues of first-rate customer service I would be remiss if I failed to mention Tonia, who works in the deli at Fresh Thyme grocery. What a class act and knowledgeable employee. I won’t bore readers with the details; suffice to say Tonia saved Thanksgiving dinner for me and my family last year. Thanks again, Tonia. Fresh Thyme is lucky to have you.
Last but certainly not least, a hat tip to Amanda Shields, the intrepid lady who delivers my newspaper each morning. It’s instructive to note that last winter when this area was blanketed with a snowstorm, schools were closed and my mail wasn’t delivered for two days. “Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers” may be a Rockwellian myth — but Amanda delivered my newspaper (on time) each of those blustery mornings, as she does every morning. And that’s the sort of anecdotal story that should bring a smile to every libertarian’s face.
— Reggie McConnell, Terre Haute
Making changes for the new year
Listed below are five stages of behavioral change for you to consider, especially if you have one or more particular behaviors that you want to change as 2020 begins. All this writer can testify to is that the stages have worked for me. What do you have to lose by giving them a try?
(1) Begin Cognitive Restructuring (Changing Your Thinking) And Acquiring Information About The New Behavior You Want To Adapt, Weighing The Pros And The Cons Of Changing.
(2) Practice The New Behavior And Begin To Experience Emotive Restructuring (A Change In Your Feelings) As Empowerment Becomes A Reality.
(3) Remain Determined To Change Your Behavior As You Cope With Both Cognitive And Emotive Dissonance (The Main Destroyers Of Successful Behavioral Change). Dissonance Refers To An Uncomfortable Way of Thinking And Feeling Which Often Occurs When We Try To Change A Habit. Our Thoughts And Our Feelings Do Not Match Up. We Want To Revert To Our Familiar Comfort Zone.
(4) Begin To Become Comfortable With Your New Behavior As Both Cognitive And Emotive Dissonance Begin To Dissipate (Because The Pros Of Changing Now Begin To Outweigh The Cons).
(5) By Not Giving Up On Your New Behavioral Change, You Come To Realize That You Have Replaced the Old Behavior With A New Behavior. Now Your New Way Of Thinking, Feeling, And Behaving Lead To Better Consequences.
(Developed by William S. Greenwell MA.)
— William S. Greenwell, Terre Haute
III
