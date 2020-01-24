There’s no proof of anti-Trump claims
On Jan. 18, Ron Hastings has another of his deranged nonsensical babblings printed. These are the few printable adjectives which apply to Mr. Hastings. He calls our President the most hateful things with nothing to back up his name-calling. Apparently only President Trump deserves his name-calling, never mind about the crocked, corrupt Democrats many of whom are under criminal investigation right now.
Mr. Hasting laments the killing of Iran’s Gen. Suleimani, who was well known for his genius in roadside bombs which killed and mutilated our young soldiers. Did you see the three 20-something young men on TV the other morning with no legs? Some have lost legs and arms both, just a small sample of Suleimani’s handiwork and they will have to go through the rest of their lives like that. He is also credited with the loss of over 600 American soldier’s lives. No problem there, as long as Suleimani didn’t threaten Mr. Hastings personally.
He claims that Suleimani was revered and popular in Iran. I guess Mr. Hastings did not see the people tearing down the posters of Suleimani and destroying them and the hundreds of protesters refusing to walk on, stomp on, the U.S. flag painted on the street. The handful who did were strongly admonished by the crowd which was finally dispersed by the Iranian troops firing tear gas and live, yes live, ammunition into the crowd.
The crowd was chanting that the USA was not the enemy, the enemy was the Iranian government. There were reports of loud widespread cheering in the streets of Iran at the news of Suleimani’s death as he was also responsible for cruelty in Iran including many killings. Doesn’t sound very revered to me, just another deranged claim for Mr. Hastings to expound hate for President Trump. Those anti-USA protests you see on the news are mostly organized and forced by the Iranian government.
I would like to see proof of Mr. Hastings’s claims that President Trump is doing anything for his own personal benefit as well as the justification for the despicable names he calls our President. Put up or shut up, Mr. Hastings. President Trump is the most pro-American president since President Reagan and has made advancements said to be impossible in promoting the USA. One agreement was just signed last week. What other choice was there, Mr. Hastings? The corrupt crooked Hillary Clinton? I think not.
As for President Trump’s religion, Mr. Hastings obviously has more than he can handle attending to his own religion without presuming to be qualified to critiquing Trump’s religion.
I have advanced the challenge to others, including Mr. Hastings, which was not printed, to write an essay about how wonderful it would have been if only Crooked Hillary had been elected and kept her corrupt entourage in power. There has been no essay so far. Now is your chance.
— Walt Conner, Robinson, Ill.
