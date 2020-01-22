Thanks to all who shared
I am writing to thank Terre Haute residents for sharing the true meaning of Christmas with children in need this past holiday season.
Because of the generosity of donors in Terre Haute and across the United States, Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, collected more than 8.9 million shoebox gifts in 2019. Combined with those collected from partnering countries in 2019, the ministry is now sending 10,569,405 shoebox gifts to children worldwide.
Through shoeboxes — packed with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items — Terre Haute volunteers brought joy to children in need around the world. Each gift-filled shoebox is a tangible expression of God’s love, and it is often the first gift these children have ever received. Thanks to the generosity of donors, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 178 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories since 1993.
It’s not too late for people to make a difference.
Though drop-off locations serving Terre Haute are closed until Nov. 16–23, 2020, information about year-round volunteer opportunities can also be found at samaritanspurse.org/occ or by calling 937-374-0761.
Thank you again to everyone who participated in this global project — many who do so year after year.
These simple gifts, packed with love, send a message to children worldwide that they are loved and not forgotten.
— Dana Williams, Operation Christmas Child, Boone, N.C.
Civil war possible if Trump re-elected
I read the letters in the opinion section of the Tribune-Star, most of which are from ill-informed liberals still unable to accept the truth and facts of events which began in November of 2016.
It makes me realize that, just like the liberals cannot accept the outcome of the 2016 presidential election, they will certainly not accept the United State Senate’s acquittal of Trump when it is handed down.
I believe a Civil War could start when President Trump is elected for a second term.
As I watched the 49ers-Packers game I was glad to see all the MAGA red and white in the ‘Niners’ home stadium.
— Jeffrey Aitken, Terre Haute
