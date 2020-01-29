Terre Haute should be proud of Eva Kor
As the CANDLES Museum board chair emeritus and the publisher of Eva’s book, I was happy to see the editorial on Eva Kor on this day, the 75th anniversary of Auschwitz.
I would like to add additional facts that might interest readers.
Eva’s son, Alex Kor, who grew up in Terre Haute, traveled to Auschwitz with other Eva supporters for the liberation day ceremonies and events, representing his mother, who wanted so badly to be there herself. Eva had written a speech she hoped to give there on this day, and Alex read the speech in several locations on the Auschwitz grounds, recorded by WFYI.
The educational toolkit featuring the documentary also includes a copy of the book on her life, Surviving the Angel of Death, which was originally published by Tanglewood Books in Terre Haute and has sold well over 125,000 copies, with sales in 11 countries and 7 languages.
Above all, readers should know how much Eva loved Terre Haute. She was so grateful for the love and support after the firebombing of the original museum. But more than that, it was home. She had her career, her family, her friends, and her supporters. She said, “Terre Haute helped make me the person I became,” which was a woman known worldwide for her activism on behalf of Holocaust survivors and an advocate for forgiveness and peace.
Terre Haute should, indeed, be proud to claim her.
— Peggy Porter-Tierney, Indianapolis
Better TANF access needed
Hoosiers know that caring for our neighbors makes the whole state better — and we believe that a bill before the state Senate would do just that.
Senate Bill 111 would allow more families to get help finding a job and afford the basics such as food, clothes, medicine, and diapers through the state’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program (TANF). TANF provides time-limited aid to families with children when they experience a job loss or some other crisis. Senate Bill 111 offers reasonable improvements to make the program better for struggling Indiana families by modestly increasing benefits and making more families eligible for TANF.
TANF’s financial assistance can work in tandem with other key programs to help children live healthier and more stable lives. For example, families can use SNAP (formerly known as food stamps) to buy food, but not to pay the rent or buy diapers and toothpaste, as they can with TANF. Also, TANF can help families afford food if their SNAP benefits run out before the end of the month, as it often does. And TANF’s support can help parents find a job, get training, and secure child care assistance.
However, only 10,000 of the 275,000 Hoosier children living in poverty in 2018 used the program and its maximum benefits offer very little for families to cover their basic needs: about $288 a month for a family of three, or less than 20 percent of the federal poverty line.
Time for SB 111 to advance through the legislative process is running out. Lawmakers should support SB 111 as an investment to make Indiana families stronger now and in the future.
— Emily Weikert Bryant, Executive Director, Feeding Indiana’s Hungry
Student project source of pride
Thank you for the story “Bring local history to life” in the January 19 Tribune-Star. I wanted to add a few items to the story.
Seven Honors Students, Brielle Batch, Jacob Book, Isabella Crawford, Addison Leyerle, Alec Maupin, Madison Shanz and Kylie Wertz, undertook the project as part of converting Dr. Theresa Kintz’s class, of SOC 110 U.S. & Global Diversity: Sociological Perspectives, a Foundational Studies course offered through ISU’s Multidisciplinary Studies program.
These students applied for funding from the ISU Center for Student Research and Creativity and an Experiential Learning and Community Engagement Grant from the ISU Center for Community Engagement.
The students applied knowledge gained in class about the diverse social history of the U.S. by creating this presentation about diversity in the Terre Haute community.
As director of the Center for Student Research and Creativity, I am proud of this project and it’s an excellent example of “learning by doing.”
— Thomas Steiger, Indiana State University
