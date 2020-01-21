Story keeps changing on convention center project
Many months ago we were all sold on this wonderful plan for the Terre Haute Convention Center. Taxes were raised, the city and county promised huge amounts of taxpayer money to the project, the City Council voted to close 8th Street to make room for the project, the state office building at 30 N. 8th St. will become a Courtyard Hotel, parking garages will be built at 7th and Cherry and at 9th and Cherry, and the Copper Bar and the Terminal will be saved.
Then the school corporation announces that as a cost-cutting measure they might move their headquarters and sell the current administration building at 7th and Wabash. Steve Witt of the Department of Redevelopment immediately let it be known that they would like to buy the property and turn it into surface parking. Todd Nation files an ordinance to prevent the development of surface parking in downtown Terre Haute. Steve Witt now states that if that ordinance passes it could bring the convention center project to a standstill.
Many months ago I attended a council meeting when the proposal to close 8th Street was discussed. I spoke against that proposal. The company managing the development of the project made their presentation and emphatically stated that if they couldn’t close 8th Street the project could not go forward. The proposal was adopted. A few days later there was an open community meeting at the Hilton Garden Inn to unveil the plans. They were very impressive. A few months later there was a grand groundbreaking ceremony in the middle of 8th Street. And a while later it was announced that both the Copper Bar building and the Terminal would survive and all the history buffs were happy as well.
During all of these events it was never mentioned that there would be a need for the surface parking lot as part of the project.
Now Mr. Witt states that if they can’t build the surface parking lot another alternative is to abandon the parking garage at 7th and Cherry “and move everything to the east.” “We would leave Hilton Garden Inn alone, we would leave Eighth Street alone ... move everything east and take out the Terminal and the Copper Bar building.” Greg Gibson, of course, owns both of those historic buildings and added, “I would consider removing the Copper Bar and Terminal building.” So there.
It seems we were either being lied to when they told the City Council that they absolutely had to have 8th Street closed or the project could not go on, or we are being lied to now when they tell us that if they can’t build the surface parking lot they will move the whole project to the east and won’t even need to close 8th Street.
Which is it?
Those of us who have lived in Terre Haute a long time can remember all the various consultants who were hired by various administrations to propose plans to revitalize downtown Terre Haute. Many of those plans insisted that there should be no more surface parking lots so that there could be room for the development of new business.
Now it seems that community leaders want to turn a very important piece of real estate at “Crossroads of America” into a surface parking lot to save a few bucks on their project. I think we need to be looking to the future unless we are content with downtown Terre Haute being nothing more than student housing buildings and parking lots and, of course, the convention center.
Good luck, Mr. Nation.
— Jim Jeffers, Terre Haute
Opinion based on a far-left lie
With regard to your editorial comments to Sen. Todd Young, I object to your claim that the senator is expressing an opinion regarding the impeachment process when he states that “the far left has been desperate to get rid of President Trump since day one.”
You claim this is only an opinion when you state, “Is that so? Well it is a matter of opinion only.”
How can you make such a flat lie in your editorial. Pelosi has flatly stated that they have been trying to impeach President Trump for 2 1/2 years when she responded to the question about the rush to impeach. You in the liberal press think that if you repeat your lies over and over then they will become the truth. You obviously think we are stupid enough to accept your comments.
— Gene Knoefler, Terre Haute
III
