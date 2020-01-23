Security officers great for schools
In recent issues I have seen two letters disparaging the school security officers. I would respectfully submit this letter to disagree with these opinions.
One writer seemed to believe that the local law enforcement could protect the students and staff. Although statistically the chance of violence in any particular school is small, I believe we owe it to students and staff to provide a first line of defense.
The 5-10 minute lag time that depending upon outside aid would entail would be too long to prevent tragedy. When I was a student 60 years ago custom allowed schools to be open. I remember a sign on the unwatched door “Visitors must sign in at office” as if someone seeking to do harm would care. I do not see how we can go back to those times.
It is good that those entering are screened and “buzzed in.” Also, there were, even then, anger issues and custody problems. Lord knows these things have grown. I do believe that when I was a kid, school principals were chosen because they were large intimidating men regardless of their other qualifications.
Another writer seemed to think that somehow the officers’ costs cut into teachers’ pay. All that I can say to this is that a team is needed for any endeavor. The teachers are on the front lines but require back up from administrators, secretaries, nurses, cafeteria, cleaning, maintenance, transportation people etc. Not the least of this team are the security officers.
My experience with these officers also is that they are outstanding people who care about the students and often give of their own time to counsel and mentor. Please support their continued employment by the Vigo County school system.
— Max D. Hasler, Terre Haute
Our senators must uphold their oaths
An open letter to Indiana Sens. Mike Braun and Todd Young:
I am your constituent. I vote. I expect you to properly represent all Hoosiers, not just rich donors, Republicans, white women and Anglo-Saxon protestants.
While many of us believe the evidence against President Trump is overwhelming, with new revelations emerging almost daily, the public has a right to full, fair and transparent deliberations in the Senate. This includes testimony from key witnesses. But some senators have said they believe their colleagues have already made up their minds. Some don’t want to hear from witnesses or see evidence
You must uphold your oath and make every effort to allow witnesses to appear at the trial. Anything less is putting party over people.
History will not judge you kindly if your actions protect the leader of your political party instead of the well-being of the people of Indiana.
— Deb Sitarski, Terre Haute
Reader Poll Results
Recently, at Tribstar.com, we asked readers:
Should Indiana extend voting hours on Election Day to 8 p.m. from its current 6 p.m.?
Total Votes — 434
Yes — 266;
No — 161;
Not sure — 7
New Reader Poll
Should witnesses be allowed to testify in the U.S. Senate impeachment trial of President Trump?
To vote, visit www.tribstar.com.
III
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers in its Readers’ Forum. We’d like to hear what you think on any issue. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.