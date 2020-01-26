Regulations nothing to whine about
Leo Morris of the right-wing Indiana Policy Review whined about federal regulatory agencies in Trib-Star of Jan. 19.
Mr. Morris argues that all regulations should be created by Congress. But, there’s only one real scientist in Congress, Rep. Bill Foster of Illinois. The remaining legislators, by and large, have no more scientific knowledge than the average Trib-Star reader. Most of a legislator’s time is given to getting re-elected. No way can they deal with technical minutiae. Thus, big donors have outsize influence, and supply legislators with information manipulated to fit corporate goals.
Consider Boeing and the 737 Max 8. As revealed by internal documents disclosed by the current investigation, Boeing took great pride in pulling the wool over the eyes of FAA airworthiness inspectors. Congressional cuts to the FAA budget helped greatly.
Evaluating the safety of a hugely complex airliner is highly technical, but without the money to hire enough expert engineers, the FAA threw up its hands and left Boeing to self-certify. Boeing is one of our most respected corporations, filled with highly skilled engineers. What could possibly go wrong?
Alas, the business of business is to make as much profit as possible. So to compete with Airbus and maximize profit, accountants overruled engineers, cut corners, and lied to the FAA. Now, 346 people are dead, airlines and Boeing are losing billions, and the U.S. balance of trade is taking a hit.
We enjoy the benefits of rapidly advancing science and technology, but no one person can begin to understand all the details or possible effects on people. Therefore, our safety depends on agencies with experts in various fields working together with safety as their only goal. And yet, they are being intentionally crippled by the Trump administration.
I can think of 346 people who would rather be reading regulations than be where they are now.
Mr. Morris, if your corporate clients want to reduce regulation they could try being responsible, rather than cheating and gutting regulatory agencies. But, with Big Tobacco still lying about vaping and cigarette safety, and Big Oil still lying about CO2 and climate (lies well documented by their internal documents revealed in legal proceedings), I ‘m not holding my breath.
— George Bakken, Terre Haute
Democrats pursue Trump, not truth
In your editorial on Jan. 21, you state that impeaching the President is a serious, somber business.
Is that why Pelosi signed the documents with a handful of pens, grinning from ear to ear like the cat that just swallowed the canary?
Later on, she said something about searching for the truth.
The Democrats are after Trump, not the truth.
If that were true, Hillary, and a whole bunch like her, would be in jail.
— Mark Burns, Terre Haute
