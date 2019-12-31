Quit season: Now is time to say ‘enough’
The New Year is here, and it’s a great time for fresh starts. If you’re a tobacco user, the best thing you can do this year is to make a quit plan. Smoking is still the number one cause of preventable death in Indiana. Making the decision to quit in 2020 can dramatically reduce your risk for life threatening diseases and even make all of your holiday meals taste better.
By quitting smoking, you will dramatically reduce your risk of cancer, lung disease, COPD, and other tobacco-related diseases. Plus, your family’s risk of lung cancer, heart disease, and other health problems caused by exposure to secondhand smoke will be greatly reduced.
Eighty percent of current Indiana smokers report that they want to quit completely. For many smokers, quitting takes practice. So, don’t be discouraged if you’ve tried before and been unsuccessful. It takes an average of 7 to 11 attempts for many smokers to quit completely.
Quit plans:
• Combine quit smoking strategies to keep you focused, confident, and motivated to quit.
• Help identify challenges you will face as you quit and ways to overcome them.
• Can improve your chances of quitting smoking for good.
A successful quit plan can include: picking a quit date, letting loved ones know you are quitting, removing reminders of smoking, identifying your reasons to quit, identifying triggers, developing coping strategies, having places you can turn to for immediate help, and setting up rewards for milestones.
Free, confidential help is available at 1-800-Quit-Now or QuitNowIndiana.com. Make 2020 your best year yet by making the decision to quit.
— Sarah Knoblock, CASY (Chances and Services for Youth)
Terre Haute
Finding hope in a troubled world
“Hope” is the title of a short poem written by Henri Nouwen (1932-1996), a Dutch Catholic priest, author, professor, and theologian.
“Hope means to keep living amid desperation and to keep humming in the darkness. Hoping is knowing that there is love, it is trust in tomorrow, it is falling asleep and waking again when the sun rises. In the midst of a gale at sea, it is to discover land. In the eyes of another, it is to see that he understands you. As long as there is still hope, there will also be prayer, and God will be holding you in His hands.”
What an uplifting poem this is, especially with all the commotion going on in the world as we begin the year 2020.
— William Greenwell, Terre Haute
III
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers in its Readers’ Forum. We’d like to hear what you think on any issue. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.