High demand for spay-neuter services in area
The mission of the Spay-Neuter League is to end the suffering and euthanasia resulting from overpopulation by encouraging and assisting people to spay-neuter their dogs and cats.
We have been continuously dedicated to this mission since 1978 and we have assisted, tens of thousands of owners.
Because of the increasing demand and the abundance of cats/kittens in our community, the Spay-Neuter League members met and agreed to donate $4,500 to Spot Clinic, 1509 Wabash, Terre Haute, IN, for free spaying/neutering of cats/kittens. This free service took effect on Aug. 1, 2019, and was to be available until funds were depleted.
The demand was more than we anticipated. During the first few days over 600 phone calls were made for appointments. The members voted to appropriate another $4,500.
A big thank you goes to Spot Clinic for partnering with us in our efforts.
In total, we have allotted $15,000 this past year to try and curb future births.
Many cat owners are not aware the cute little female kitten they found a few months ago or the stray that suddenly appeared at their door can deliver 3-7 babies when she is just 6 months old, still a kitten herself. A female cat (not spayed) can have 3 litters a year, and a female dog (not spayed) can have 2 litters.
The problem of pet overpopulation is created and perpetuated one litter at a time. The only way a community can alleviate this over abundance is to spay the females and neuter the males.
We are an all volunteer 501(c)(3) group that is funded by donations, wills, contributions and by donating recyclables in Spay-Neuter’s name to Sugar Creek Scrap or to Midwest Fiber.
Donations may also be made to Kroger Community Rewards, Amazon Smile, Spay-Neuter League, P. O. Box 3251, Terre Haute, IN 47803, or to our endowment account with the Wabash Valley Community Foundation, 200 S. 8th St., Terre Haute, IN 47807.
Our organization is autonomous and we do not receive funding from government or local agencies.
Please be part of the solution and help us combat this form of animal abuse in our community to the end result that we put ourselves out of business.
— Linda Plew and Spay-Neuter League Members
Terre Haute
The wagging begins
In a pickle, Mr. President?
Wag the dog.
— Clay Wilkinson, Terre Haute
