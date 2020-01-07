Great support from WVCF for Turn to the River
As we start what promises to be a very busy new year for public sculpture and placemaking we want to acknowledge the generous support of the Wabash Valley Community Foundation for the first phase of Implementation of Turn to the River.
This month we will welcome three artist finalists who will visit Terre Haute to meet with us and other members of the community and study the large plaza area between Terre Haute City Hall and Vigo County Courthouse where a new sculpture/water feature will be integrated with other improvements designed last year. It is no small feat for a small organization such as Art Spaces to reach this milestone and we are able to accomplish all that we do because of the generous support we have received from both within and outside of our community.
Wabash Valley Community Foundation is an amazing organization always focused on the well-being of the Wabash Valley and we are honored and delighted with this support for Turn to the River. They step up to support good ideas that have impact and they look closely at our community each year, forming ambitious and relevant goals, always moving forward with strong leadership and management.
To everyone on the board and staff of the Wabash Valley Community Foundation, thank you. Your contribution will help to enliven an important public place and, eventually, help to bring our government campus into Terre Haute’s 41|40 Arts and Cultural District. This location is, after all, where our city center was first platted, so one could say that it is the original heart of our cultural center.
At City Hall and Vigo County Courthouse many things occur. People get married, finalize adoptions, procure various types of licenses and permits, attend council meetings, meet with legislators and attend court for unfortunate reasons. The central plaza has been designed to maintain a soothing atmosphere with a water feature, while also becoming a place of celebration.
The changes will also make it more pleasing for daily experiences for those working in and visiting two important architectural structures. The County Courthouse is a National Registered Historic Landmark and City Hall is eligible for that same status. There are many war memorial sculptures adjacent to the courthouse and murals inside of it, adding to the many reasons for reclaiming this space.
Thanks everyone at WVCF and their donors that made possible this support of our city and county through a contribution to Turn to the River. We know that you support many worthy causes and are appreciative that you celebrate arts and culture and their importance to quality of life.
— Andrew Theisz, board chair
— Mary Kramer,
executive director
Art Spaces, Inc.
Fairy tales from
the Thiel brothers
Regarding the recent opinion page letter on Saturday, Dec. 28, from the Thiel brothers — aka the brothers grim — I am not about to let these fairy tales go unanswered. Apparently, the results of the Mueller investigation are, according to them, a non-starter. Despite that lie, Mueller enabled the Department of Justice to indict and/or convict six former Trump advisers, 26 Russian nationals and 12 Russian military intelligence agents of crimes totaling well over 100 criminal charges.
Since Russia has no extradition agreement with the United States, the brothers grim may never see any more arrests to overlook. Nevertheless, Maria Butina, Michael Cohen, Michael Flynn, George Papadopoulos, Richard Pinedo, Alex van der Zwaan, Rick Gates and last but not least, Trump’s campaign manager Paul Manafort, were charged or convicted. Manafort was convicted of 10 charges, some of which were from laundering all of that criminal campaign money. Boys, please tell your fairy tales about Trump’s righteousness elsewhere, but remember, God is watching you.
Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman are naturalized American citizens from Russia who had their pictures taken with Donald Trump, although he claims not to know them. However, his “personal attorney,” Rudy Giuliani sure knows them. They were just indicted for laundering Russian money for Republican campaigns. Lev and Igor are the ones who “sold” Rudy Giuliani the fake story about the Bidens and connected Rudy up with “sources” in the Ukraine who fed him the fake conspiracy story that gullible President Donald Trump swallowed and then acted on it leading to his impeachment.
Finally, the babbling rabble of Byron York of the Washington Examiner, one baby-step up from the National Enquirer, questions the motives of Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats for demanding that the Republicans remove all of the kangaroos from the Senate court before Trump is tried. Then, he “suggests” that “Moscow” Mitch McConnell, as the folks are calling him, just read the articles of impeachment and have the Republican Senate vote to dismiss them with a simple majority vote. This would relieve the weight on the alleged conscience of President Donald Trump.
It is said that “Moscow” Mitch reads better than Donald Trump, but even he cannot read what he doesn’t have. I have read somewhere that the articles of impeachment might not make it to the full Senate chamber until February of 2021, at the rate the Republicans seem to be negotiating.
William Greenwell said in his recent letter, “… the ‘stain’ (of impeachment) never goes away.” He didn’t say where the stain undoubtedly comes from. It comes from Republican Swamp Slime.
— John Garner, Terre Haute
III
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers in its Readers’ Forum. We’d like to hear what you think on any issue. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.