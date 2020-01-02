Grant helps serve community music
The mission of the Terre Haute Community Band, Inc. and Sinfonietta Pops Orchestra is to promote concert band and orchestral pops music performance in the Wabash Valley area by providing an opportunity for area musicians to express themselves through public performance. These concerts provide the citizens of the Terre Haute area easy access to live music performances with a variety of musical styles.
Musicians in the band and orchestra range in age from high school students to retirees, own their own instruments and spend many hours in private practice, rehearsal and performance. They do not receive any pay for their work beyond the satisfaction of presenting a good performance for their audience.
The Wabash Valley Community Foundation recognizes the value of community bands and orchestras and the need to provide them with the proper equipment. The recent grant of $2,326 enabled us to purchase additional music chairs ergonomically designed to meet the needs of musicians, music stands and transport racks that will match the equipment we have.
This grant represents an investment in the amateur musicians themselves. It is also an investment in the overall image of our community to our visitors and citizens. The 4,000 plus people attending our concerts in Fairbanks Park and in the Cecilian Auditorium at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College see a properly set stage with uniform and attractive chairs and stands. This shows that we are a community that cares.
— James N. Chesterson, President, Board of Directors, Terre Haute Community Band
Pelosi the leader of three-ring circus
A scheme cooked up by Schumer, Nadler and Schiff in concert with Pelosi, the Speaker has opted to stand down from submitting Trump’s articles of impeachment to the Senate. Pelosi’s baseless excuse for refusing to send these articles over to the Senate is that she believes the McConnell/Republican crowd will favor Trump.
What a hypocrite, especially in the aftermath of the House’s arbitrary and capricious mistreatment of the man during recent Intelligence and Judiciary committees hearings.
Pelosi has no legal standing to be involved with Senate affairs as this body enunciates and establishes its own rules for trying impeachment charges sent to it by the House. She and her herd have already damaged the nation by pushing down the throats of the American people this impeachment of the president nonsense.
These Democrats have demonstratively divided the United States with their useless Mueller investigation, their Intelligence and Judiciary committee hearings using hearsay witnesses who jabbered their worthless blather against this successful sitting president.
In this context, the Democrats’ proffered debacle of the past three years can only be summarized as: Capitol Hill’s 2019 version of a three-ring circus event.
— Earl Beal, Terre Haute
