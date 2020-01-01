Food from plants a good resolution
The end-of-year/New Year holidays seem to whiplash us from one extreme to the other: eat, drink and be merry vs. the customary New Year’s resolutions: reduce social media, reduce weight, and embrace a plant-based diet.
One third of consumers already report reducing their consumption of animal foods. Hundreds of school, college, hospital and corporate cafeterias have embraced Meatless Monday. Even fast-food chains Chipotle, Denny’s, Panera, Subway, Taco Bell and White Castle are rolling out plant-based options.
A dozen start-ups, led by Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods, are creating healthy, eco-friendly, compassionate, convenient, delicious plant-based meat and dairy alternatives. Meat industry giants Tyson Foods, Cargill, and Canada’s Maple Leaf Foods have invested heavily in plant-based meat development. So have a number of Microsoft, Google, Twitter and PayPal pioneers.
According to Plant-Based Foods Association, plant-based food sales have grown by 20% in recent years, 10 times the growth rate of all foods. Sales of plant-based cheeses, creamers, butter, yogurts, and ice creams are exploding at a 50% growth rate. Plant-based milks now account for 15% of the milk market.
The plant-based New Year’s resolution requires no sweat or deprivation — just some fun exploration of your favorite supermarket, restaurants and food websites.
— Theo Mattson, Terre Haute
Two-faced actions of our legislators
The Romans named the first month of the year after Janus, the two-faced god. He looked back over the past year’s events and looked forward to upcoming success. The return of the Indiana General Assembly for the short session reminds me of him.
Yes, the current budget spends 51% on public education. But that represents only 2.2% of the state GDP compared to 2.9% spent in 2009. Yes, Indiana added $750 million in the current budget, but our average teacher salaries still range at the bottom of the Midwest. That means we have not kept up, and we are losing a generation of teachers.
My favorite two-faced comparison is when legislators claim that they sent enough money to the locals, but the school boards and administration are somehow hoarding it. Senator/representative, you took over the funding mechanism in 2009 and you manipulate and regulate how it is spent. Yet now you want to blame those folks and even restrict their chances to pass referenda?
How truly Janus of you.
Let’s try to do better in the new year.
— Randy Studt, Lafayette
An exceptional job at Christmas Walk
I’d like to thank the Vigo County parks staff for the wonderful job that was done with the Christmas Walk this year.
From lighting the paths to the parking, everything was exceptional. If you have never had a chance to attend, please do so next year.
Thank you again.
— Kathy A. Wright, Terre Haute
