Finding decency in post-Trump world
The recent Christianity Today editorial calling for the removal of Trump is likened to overturning the money changers in the Temple’s Court. To say it’s just a “liberal” publication negates the fact it is still Christian in concept, and follows its precepts as best we all can.
Over and over, evangelical Trump voters have ignored the warning signs of his poor character and focused instead on his “celebrity” and acting antics at his rallies. It is a blunder they would not extend to choosing a trusted friend or even to their plumber.
But character is who we are and also who we are as a nation, influenced directly by persons at the top.
Unfortunately by sending clues to us and our children on how and what you can get away with, this next generation will need a good old-fashioned primer — “How to be a truthful, decent person in a post-Trump world.”
— Anita Griffith, Vermillion, Ill.
Grief at decline of American values
I wish I could feel something casual about the government and specifically Trump and the Republicans. It seems from this distant viewpoint that lies and obstruction of due process are acceptable by the aforementioned. They continue to describe the President’s actions as normal course of action for all chief executives.
Why is this normal when no past president has operated like a tyrant without heeding any qualified advice and ignoring Congress to implement policies that benefit his personal agenda?
It would seem that he has continued a policy of dealing with government and other allies as he dealt with those who served and supported him until they became questionable or a burden and then he “hardly knew them.” I’m amazed that our staunch conservative party with clerical backing can bury their heads in the sand and overlook the questionable or outright illegal acts of this person. What is the motive?
As an elderly citizen I grieve as compromise, civility, respect, kindness, honesty and integrity disappear at the hands of the very people we elected to promote and increase those tenets. Shame on you all and may justice be done. God bless America.
— Ernest Garwood, Paris, Ill.
Targeting teachers?
To all of our Indiana Republican legislators, as you answer the roll call: Teacher bashing is not a strategy.
— Terry Keaton, Terre Haute
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.