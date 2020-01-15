A quick way to cut health costs
It is no secret that our health care system needs serious reform. Costs are outrageous and access, particularly in rural communities, is constantly at risk. For patients and providers to see any significant change, it’s necessary to make comprehensive changes that address the underline problems in our system.
As a result, there is a growing trend to revise the many restrictions on advance practice health care providers, such as nurse anesthetists.
Nurse anesthetists have been the backbone of anesthesia delivery in the United States since the Civil War. As the first U.S. health care providers to specialize in anesthesiology, these pioneering nurses introduced a grateful public to a world of previously unimagined health care possibilities. Since the late 1800s, anesthesiology has been recognized as the practice of nursing; it wasn’t until nearly 50 years physicians entered the field and anesthesiology also gained recognition as the practice of medicine.
Indiana currently restricts the practice of nurse anesthetists, requiring the immediate presence of a physician. The proposed legislation would revise this restriction and free these highly educated providers to offer quality care at reduced costs to patients and facilities.
For lawmakers who are serious about addressing the cost of care, this is an immediate and tangible way to do so.
— Craig Knudtson, Terre Haute
Are we paying twice for police?
Why does the school corporation have to pay the police millions of dollars in additional money to protect the schools?
We pay the school corporation, through our property taxes, to educate the children. We pay law enforcement through city and state taxes to protect us. The schools should not have to pay additional for protection from our city and county law enforcement. This has already been paid for through other taxes.
If it was a privately owned security business it would make sense to pay additional for them, and possibly it would be better and less expensive, but the way it is set up now it seems the city is getting paid twice for the same service.
I hope the school corporation and City Council will address this issue.
— DJ Bland, Terre Haute
III
