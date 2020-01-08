A new look for school district
The Vigo County School Corp. (VCSC) in Terre Haute has gotten Referendum 2 passed at the last election on Nov. 5, 2019, increasing everyone’s property taxes giving the VCSC $8 million dollars per year for the next seven years to pay its operating expenses.
School Superintendent Robert Haworth and the School Board see a new year, a new, changed and different future for the school corporation, and a new financial and funding process responsibility for the school corporation,
The passage of Referendum 2 demonstrates very clearly to the State of Indiana and the State Board of Education that the VCSC wants to accept a greater financial and funding responsibility, through the referendum process, for the payment of the VCSC operations.
Since student enrollment is down and declining, plans for the downsizing of the school corporation are being arranged and the spending cuts are needed to be made, less money and financial support from the State of Indiana will be needed, required or need to be allotted to the VCSC. One can say the VCSC is going to have a very different new look and operations.
I just hope the students benefit.
— Charles Bean, Terre Haute
