How do we heal the chasm between us?
It is difficult for me to find words sufficient to express the amount of grief, anger, and disgust I feel with regard to the events at the U.S. Capitol Building. I’m also at a loss to even imagine a way for our nation to heal the chasm that has separated us. When some believe that the cause of liberty is furthered by invading and vandalizing the very symbol of our system of self-governance it is clear that our definition of freedom is incompatibility different. Without a common language to speak what do we even have to say to each other?
Patriotism in America is different than patriotism in other nations, and this is the source of our exceptionalism. When faced with the reality that the majority of their countrymen were not persuaded by the strength of their arguments, the truly patriotic American recommits to the conversation. We are a nation of ideas and ideals. We are not a nation of coercion by way of mob rule.
We are all guilty of scorning those who don’t share our political positions. However, we are not all guilty of impeding the lawful business of the United States Congress by armed insurrectionists. Those individuals have abandoned the difficult process of democracy in favor of power by brute force and intimidation. These actions are not the overthrowing of a tyrannical government by brave patriots. These pseudo-patriots have more in common with the Taliban than they do with Jefferson, Adams, or even Reagan. In America, patriotism involves choosing the more difficult path in the name of liberty, and there is nothing easier or less patriotic than mob rule.
Many people claim to love our flag to the degree that they believe defacing it should be illegal with dire penalties. Over the past 24 hours I’ve listened to the same people twist themselves into pretzels trying to rationalize so-called patriots removing a flag flying upon the Capitol Building, throwing it to the ground, and replacing it with a MAGA flag. And so I return to the question: What productive discussion can we have with those who would rather tear down than build up?
There are no “true” Americans. There are only Americans. Claiming to speak for a “silent majority” affords no moral high ground or authority. Even if such a silent majority existed, we are a nation of laws, not a nation of rule by a feckless, transient majority. We do not have to love each other, but we absolutely must listen to one another and recommit ourselves to the difficult work of compromise and the stumbling search for the common good.
If we fail to turn back, the shining city on the hill will become the mausoleum of liberty, and future generations will despise our memory.
— Joshua Seprodi, Terre Haute
