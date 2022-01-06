Indiana least safe state in America
Every Hoosier should know and be shocked by the following information concerning how hazardous life is in our state. During the Covid pandemic, Indiana now rates as the least safe state in the United States. This tragic, horrifying reality was reported in the Indianapolis Star after Christmas. Our state’s dismal Covid-safety ranking is calculated by averaging Indiana’s rank for percentage of citizens vaccinated against Covid together with its statistics on number of deaths, hospitalizations, transmission rate, and positive testing. On a 100-point scale, Indiana’s Covid grade is 17.67 out of 100. The next worst/least awful states — Kentucky and Wyoming — have a point higher average score.
Our state’s Covid rank was developed by Wallet Hub, a national credit assessment organization that evaluates American cities and states in a variety of categories by using available data for the benefit of people who might want to invest in a state or move there.
Concerned citizens should hold our state’s conservative Republican legislative leaders and “anti-vaxxers” accountable for having turned Indiana into America’s deathtrap during the Covid pandemic. As of Dec. 28, nearly 18,000 Hoosiers are among more than 819,000 Americans whose lives Covid has taken. Although it appears Indiana’s moderate governor, Eric Holcomb, has earnestly been trying to keep our state as safe as he can, the Republican supermajority in both houses of the state legislature tries and often succeeds in limiting Holcomb’s potential executive power to protect Hoosier schools and businesses from Covid’s ravages. Some of these legislators represent districts in the Terre Haute area.
According to news reports, the Republican-dominated legislative supermajority wants to further tie the governor’s hands in any potential attempts he might make to stop Indiana from becoming more dangerous for its residents than it already is.
It remains to be seen if Indiana’s conservative legislative Republican supermajority, which has gerrymandered itself into nearly total power, will succeed.
A 2020 survey of public health by Shadac, a multidisciplinary health policy research center focused on state health policy and affiliated with the Health Policy and Management Division of the School of Public Health at the University of Minnesota, reports that only Nevada and Missouri fund public health with less money per person than Indiana. Relatively poor states like Alabama and Arkansas spend three times as much per person on public health. Our state’s legislature’s Scrooge-like approach to public health is a reason why our state has done so badly protecting the health of its citizens during the Covid pandemic.
The popular argument against mandating vaccinations and face-masking to keep our death rate as low as possible is that it imposes on citizens’ “freedom” to choose their own method of healthcare or to do nothing at all. These arguments are made even though vaccination and face-masking have been proven highly effective in decreasing the risk and impact of Covid; meanwhile, the risk of a severe reaction to the vaccine is extremely rare.
How much “freedom” should people have to endanger neighbors or family members or themselves? Do we want vehicle drivers “free” to drive as fast as they want on the Interstate or city streets? Do we want our neighbors “free” to burn trash or rubber tires in their backyards as wind blows the stench into our bedrooms? Do we want rowdy and “free” teens and other bad actors playing heavy metal or rap music at high volume in the middle of the night on car radios while parked in front of our homes or in front of convalescent or retirement centers? Do we want to do away with regulations penalizing people for exercising their “freedom” by grossly urinating or defecating in full public view on downtown city streets?
Consider this: despicable and dangerous as the above behaviors could be, with the possible exception of doing away with all speed limits, none of the above threatens Indiana’s public health much as having about half of our “freedom”-loving Hoosier population unvaccinated, unmasked, and walking around breathing Covid sickness — even death — into the faces of family members, neighbors, and strangers on the street in grocery and retail stores among other public facilities.
— Steve Kash, Terre Haute
Cheney presence is refreshing
In regard to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and the committee investigating it, there are troubling signs and optimistic ones.
I’ll start with the trouble, in regards to the committee. The whole committee seems pretty much incompetent except for one person and the irony is significant. The one person is not only Republican but a female one and as the saying goes “never mess with a woman scorned.”
While delving into some of these proceedings I noticed one striking resemblance, the competence of Liz Cheney. When counting the votes for the subpoena of McCarthy, the Dems were done before Cheney issued the court’s clerk to record the votes and have them read back. Then in another proceeding a Mr. Burgess, to my repulsion, tries to compare the greatest attack on our democracy to a protest that happened in regard to Obamacare, to which Bennie Thompson correctly squashed as there being no comparison. Then Burgess lays into Thompson, who, at times, seems in over his head or baffled.
We’ve obviously seen the incompetence firsthand of the Dems in conjunction with the two impeachments that, in my mind, were completely open and shut cases. The first one you had Teflon Don on a hotwire phone call with seven highly regarded ambassadors listening in on the call while ol’ Teflon was literally bribing the Ukrainian president to do his bidding using foreign aid as leverage, open and shut.
The next one you got the insurrection which we see Teflon tell his base to storm the Capitol. “I’m going with you,” he says. I won’t even go into him asking Raffensberger for 12,000 votes. I was quite surprised when McCarthy (I’m sure at Trump’s bidding) booted Cheney because of not only her intelligence but the core democratic conservativism that her father was a part of. I mean, I believe Dick Cheney was in Congress since his early to mid 30s and seemed to pretty much pull the levers when young Bush was president. When McCarthy booted her I had a feeling that Trump and his minions crossed the wrong woman.
I guess I’ll say the moral of the story is that while it’s been claimed that Trump said something about punching a woman in the groin, it just might be a woman that’s delivering punches on him and just might knock him out.
— Danny Harris, Terre Haute
Healthy resolution for New Year’s
With Christmas and Hanukkah behind us, we look forward to the new year and New Year’s resolutions: to step away from social media, lose some weight, and, perhaps, to go vegan. Yes, that.
A third of consumers report reducing consumption of animal foods. Hundreds of college campuses, schools, hospitals. and corporate cafeterias have embraced Meatless Monday. Even fast-food chains like Chipotle, Burger King, Subway and Taco Bell have rolled out plant-based options. Now McDonald’s is hinting at a plant-based burger in 2022.
New plant-based companies, led by Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods, are creating healthy, eco-friendly, delicious plant-based meats, while meat industry giants Tyson Foods, Cargill, and Canada’s Maple Leaf Foods have invested in plant-based meat development.
According to the Good Food Institute, sales of plant-based foods that directly replace animal products have grown 27% in the past year to $7 billion. Sales of plant-based cheeses, butter, yogurts, and ice creams are exploding at a 50% growth rate and plant-based milks now account for 35% of the milk market.
A vegan New Year’s resolution requires no sweat or deprivation — just delicious, healthier options that are better for your health, the planet, and the animals.
— Theo Mattson, Terre Haute
