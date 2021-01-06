Trump has done many great things
Ed Pabst on Jan. 1 is an example of the disgusting people who are increasingly populating the Democratic Party. He talks about whining and he is the one whining because President Trump did not come personally to his house with the COVID-19 shot the first day it was out. This is a vaccination which all the professionals and the likes of Mr. Pabst said could not possibly be produced in this record time, not one but two vaccines, with more on the way.
Do you want President Trump to come to your house to help you with your personal hygiene as well, Mr. Pabst? Would you have toilet paper or do you want him to bring a supply of that for you? There is in the range of 360 million population in the USA. How many Democrats have done anything to help out?
President Trump has done astounding things for the USA and not one single word of credit from the likes of Mr. Pabst nor the Tribune-Star. He continues to work even though Democrat voter fraud has apparently turned him out of office. If you were wrongly fired from your job, Mr. Pabst, would you continue to bust your butt trying to help your employer right up to the last minute?
Mr. Pabst and the Trib-Star have nothing but criticism for President Trump’s impossible success. Let’s see how your socialist/communist friends do.
— Walt Conner, Robinson
