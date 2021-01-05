We get what we choose to pay for
The Next Level Teacher Compensation Commission proved what we already knew: There is a high cost to low teacher pay. Some shocking truths lay on the report’s surface, including the fact that our teacher pay lands in last place for the Midwest, 38th for the country, and has shown the least improvement of any state over the last two decades.
Once you dig deeper, you can figure out how and why this happened. If you understand the “how” and “why” questions, you will also learn that we could dig our way out of this hole. However, we are unlikely to do so. Those who created this crisis are not motivated to act, as super majorities breed complacency.
Let me be clear: The state legislature, which controls all costs of K-12 education and all its revenue sources is the institution to blame and is not prepared to act.
I would be remiss if I did not discuss an issue the authors of the reports brought up defensively: the School Choice movement. The authors defend the program as modest and maybe even saving a few dollars. They ignore the tens of millions of dollars lost to fraud in virtual charters. They also do not address the fact that we really don’t track where charter school funding goes.
But set that aside. There are two big fiscal problems with “choice.” The first is that while cutting teacher pay we are literally volunteering to put tax dollars into programs that the state had no responsibility for (vouchers) and that do not answer to local school boards (vouchers and charters). At the same time, the super majority gets to beat its chest about reform and to receive massive campaign contributions from foes of public schools and out-of-state gurus.
We seem to have forgotten that we are responsible for overseeing traditional public schools, which teach 93 percent of our kids, and are bragging about the fact that we stand first in supporting schools we have no responsibility for and exercise little effective control over. We have covered up our indifference with a glossy coat of self-praise.
There is a $600 million deficit in teacher pay, virtually all of which can be attributed to a series of tax cuts.
Meanwhile, each of our teachers contribute $10,000 a year to finance those tax cuts.
— State Rep. Ed DeLaney, D-Indianapolis
Leaders must stand up for democracy
This is an open letter to Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb:
As a native Hoosier, I am angry and ashamed that Indiana voluntarily challenged our national democratic election process by writing and attaching an amicus brief to the bogus lawsuit filed by the attorney general of Texas, a Republican who has been under investigation by the FBI for illegally using/abusing the power of his office.
As an Independent voter using the democratic election process Indiana challenged, I voted for Mr. “One Indiana” Holcomb based upon his demonstrated leadership during the COVID-19 actions earlier in 2020. If our state and national election process is flawed, you, Mr. Governor, as the leader of our state, should have suggested maybe your election as Indiana’s new governor in November 2020 was perhaps not valid.
Instead, in November 2020, you readily accepted the national election process was valid and announced you had been reelected before all of votes were counted. Were you legally elected? If yes, then you must declare to all of your constituents in the State of Indiana that our national election process is valid for all elected officials, and Mr. Biden was correctly and legally elected President of the United States of America. Failure to make this declaration, and also to apologize for Indiana’s amicus brief on the bogus Texas lawsuit, makes you, Indiana, and all Hoosiers as co-conspirators in Mr. Trump’s attempt to dismantle democracy. Mr. Trump’s actions are not unlike those of a Mr. Hitler who used the democratic system to destroy democracy in a democratic Germany in the 1930s. As Mr. Biden has stated, “Democracy has held,” so far. Mr. Trump is not out of office yet, so it may be too soon to be absolutely certain he will not take another undemocratic action attempting to destroy our democratic process.
Democratically elected leaders must defend democracy or we will lose the precious freedoms democracy has brought us. Please demonstrate to all Hoosiers, and be a positive example to all other democratically elected leaders, that defending our democracy is serious business. T
he world has shown us many times, no form of government is as fragile as democracy when the people, and our guardians of democracy — you and other elected officials — fail to reinforce and diligently uphold the principles of democracy. Thank you in advance for doing the right thing for us and our country.
— William Carper, Terre Haute
Braun’s support of Trump troubling
Hey, Sen. Braun, we now have a tape of Trump badgering Secretary of State Raffensberger in Georgia to get him to disenfranchise Georgia voters and shift the result to Trump.
Of course, Raffensberger wouldn’t do it, and he’s a Republican. When are you going to stop embarrassing Hoosiers by supporting this renegade president?
This is worse than Watergate.
— Bill Cain, Terre Haute
