Public education lacking in support
It was discouraging to read the Whitney Downard’s recap of “A Roadmap for Improving Indiana Teacher Compensation.” It was discouraging because there is another state that will not prioritize public education. To quote Downard’s story, “teachers likely won’t get help in the next biennial budget, which lawmakers will begin drafting during the 2021 legislative session.” This is incredibly sad.
The report calls for more state funding to further educating future Hoosiers. Per Downard’s story, however, it is unlikely more funding will happen. State Sen. Mishler said “the way today is playing out, a flat-line is a win, even in K-12 ...”
Republicans took over the General Assembly in 2011 and have not let go of its stronghold. Since they took over control, it has become crystal clear the Republican Party does not care about public education or its professionals. They passed school vouchers and made it difficult for teachers to bargain for a better salary. They passed the property tax cap with a promise to fund public education and have failed that promise. Public schools have closed and/or consolidated on their watch and they cared little about it. There have been reports of corruption with private schools that accepted vouchers and still, the Republicans took no action to right this wrong.
Our students needs to be taught by the best teachers in the field. The only way to attract the best talent is to pay them a professional wage. The only ones who advocate for that are Democrats. Public education is an investment into our future and Republicans continue to shortchange it.
In all honesty, supporting public education should be nonpartisan. It should be common sense. Even Gov. Holcomb stated in Downard’s story he wants teacher pay raises to be a priority in the next session. So perhaps something can be done more than just not making cuts. But Republicans are masters of misdirection. They make you care more about other issues than your child’s education. Truthfully, there should not be anything more pressing than that. If we hold true to the decree that our children should have a better life than ours, then public education is a wise investment.
Let me be as clear as possible, the fiasco in Indiana’s public education lies at the trunk of the Republican Party. Their solution for the past 10 years is to defund public education and redistribute it to school vouchers.
I no longer live in the Hoosier state but keep up with its events because my family still lives there. My nieces attend public schools and my entire family is a proud product of them, so when I see pieces that may lead to their detriment, I will continue to write a letter like this.
I pray the Republicans will do the right thing and fund public education for the betterment of Indiana’s future.
— Drew Landry, Lubbock, Texas
