Trump takes credit when not deserved
I see I have been taken to task once again for my opinion of Trump and his so-called accomplishments when he was in office.
My opinion has not changed. I did a search on the web of his supposed accomplishments (these are things he brags about) and depending on how you view the findings the things he says he did amounts to his taking credit for things that Congress passed and he signed.
Do I like the current situation of high prices, low inventory, and other economic situations that have been the result of the pandemic? Of course not, but you can’t blame this on President Biden. Trump’s claim that he supported the development of the vaccine is totally false.
His first suggestion was ridiculous as he has no knowledge of science or how vaccines are developed. When it comes to knowledge, I would rate trump as a high school drop-out.
If he was doing such an outstanding job why didn’t he win re-election? Even now his claims about how the election was a fraud and he actually won insults the intelligence of every voter. If you wish to continue believing his lies and his bragging, that is your right, but do not expect me to abandon my opinion of him. I would like to see a list of Trump’s supposed accomplishments when he was in office. I would like this list to contain unbiased information which means you can’t list the bragging Trump is so fond of. I want to know just who or what is responsible for passage of bills that Trump claims as his. Of course, Trump only signed them into law, he didn’t sponsor them or introduce them to Congress. In other words, Trump is doing what he is famous for, taking credit for other people’s work.
I do not like Trump and as far as I can tell his only accomplishments include telling huge lies and getting his followers to believe him. Wake up, Trump cronies. He is the most accomplished flim-flam man of this century. As a famous circus owner once said, “There is a sucker born every minute.” That surely includes the hero-worshipping legions of Trump followers.
Even now he is making an attempt to run for office again. I am sure he will not win and if the Republican Party continues in their support of him, they will lose the election completely. Since every human being is entitled to their own opinion, you know mine. Quit trying to downplay it. You haven’t moved me one bit and I grow tired of arguing when Trump supporters are never going to admit their hero is nothing but a bag of empty promises and lies.
— Shirley A. Thomas, Brazil
Crude banner is irresponsible
In Terre Haute on Indiana 63 south, across from the federal prison property, is a large banner expressing some person’s “freedom of speech.” The banner states: “F--- Biden” (without the dashes behind the F).
Responsible people find crude language unnecessary in public forums. Children traveling past this banner should not have to be exposed to this type of “freedom of speech.”
There are more responsible and productive ways to express your personal political preferences than using obscene language.
— April T. Johnson, Terre Haute
