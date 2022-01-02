Shining light on corrupt among us
Collectively, per capita, the most powerful people on the planet are the perfectly polished politicians, followed by the pen in hand prose pedaling members of the mainstream media, and thirdly the preposterously wealthy.
My first opinion in this piece is that these three groups are also, again, per-capita, ranked as the most corrupt, be it morally, ideologically, or at some deep-seated, visionary — almost religiously based holier than thou level, which is the worst and most complete type of corruption. Within that opinion, I must say that the third group is by far the least corrupt and the vast majority of people in that group only want to become as wealthy as possible and do indeed have a positive influence on millions of people economically.
The first two of these groups are the most difficult to detect in society as they make a conscious effort to hide corruption and in fact sometimes do not even know or understand the depth and dangerous nature of their corruption because they believe themselves to have a superior morality, intellect and “vision” of how others should live and what is best for all.
Further, they believe that the vast majority of people are far too ignorant to participate in government nor able to make decisions regarding their quality of life and how they earn the means to live that life, be it choices regarding their medical treatment, education or even their family structure.
An example of the types of people that are publicly deified by the elected, first group, are people like Margaret Sanger, Fidel Castro, Nicolas Maduro, and Joseph Stalin, just to name a few.
— Jeffrey Aitken, Terre Haute
Fitting answer
If the reader would like a Holiday Mind Trip, may I suggest the following: Look up the old You Tube Song of Roy Rodgers and Dale Evans singing “Happy Trails to You, Until We Meet Again.” Then superimpose the video from the Capitol riot attacking the building, assaulting officers, then Trump and Melania flying off to Mara Lago for the last time.
If that’s not a mental clash, I don’t know what is. This should be the Dem’s answer to Trump’s Jan. 6 anniversary event coming up.
— Bill Cain, Terre Haute
