Serious questions for the Democrats
I rarely read the letters that appear very frequently on this page from one Gary W. Daily, as they always seem to me to revolve around a common theme: Democrats, good, Republicans, bad. The headline writer did catch my attention in the Jan. 23-24 edition, however, by stating that the following letter had some “serious” questions for Republicans, and so I thought that maybe, just maaaybe it deserved a look. I was wrong.
It soon became apparent that Mr. Daily has no intention of altering his very consistent anti-Republican/conservative theme.
He asserts that people who have legitimate questions about the 2020 presidential election are part of the “crazed base” of the Republican Party who should be “denounce[d]” by its leaders.
He also says these “leaders” should issue a statement in which they unanimously and wholeheartedly state that the election was “fair and free” and that by not doing so, “they played a role in the incitement of the mob.”
Gee, I must’ve missed the Democrats’ statement about the “fair and free” 2016 election. Oh no, wait a minute, they still haven’t accepted the result of that one, haha.
Ole’ Gary goes on to state that the destruction, defilement and death in the Capitol requires the Republican Party “to stand up and speak out.”
Gee, I must also have missed the Democrats’ statements condemning the riots, lootings, fire-bombings and murders over the span of more than six months in 2020 that very literally destroyed large swaths of many cities and ruined thousands of people’s lives and livelihoods, not to mention the many people who were murdered, etc. Oh no, wait another minute, none of them have condemned that, either, haha.
Next, Mr. Daily wants to know whether the Republican voters “who march into the polls and cast ‘robot-like’ votes for the GOP each and every election” will look deep into our souls and ask ourselves — and honestly answer ourselves — three questions, which are essentially, were the Capitol rioters Republicans, and if so, are they part of the Republican “base,” and will we keep voting for people who don’t come out and condemn them?
To those questions, I myself would answer that, yes some, if not most, of them were probably Republicans, and no, they would not be considered part of our “base” at all, and in fact, the overwhelming majority of us have already condemned them and their actions as despicable.
Now I would like to ask Mr. Gary W. Daily, who, I bet, marches robot-like into the polls to deliver a robot-like vote for the Democrats each and every election, haha, a version of those same three questions:
1. To which party would he assign the people who rioted, burned, looted and murdered all spring and summer? My answer: 100% Biden voters.
2. Are the members of those mobs part of the Democratic base? Haha, whaddya think?
3. Will he continue voting for Democrats, even though there has been literally no condemnation of those rioters by Democratic “Leaders?” Haha, again, “Whaddya think?”
So, I think I will go back to ignoring Mr. Daily’s same-old, same-old letters, thank you.
— James E. Stephens, M.D., Brazil
Embrace reality, ‘stop the stupid’
After all the lost court cases, most of which were laughed out of court, some by Trump appointed judges, how can anyone truly believe Trump won the election? The guy he hired to monitor the election said it was one of the safest elections in history.
When Trump won in 2016, despite losing the popular vote by almost 3 million votes, out came the “Make Liberals Cry T-shirts. This time Trump lost (badly), and who’s crying now even more loudly. Talk about snowflakes, these people should all move to Minnesota and blend in.
The title of the book “Everything Trump Touches Dies” is proving ever so true. It was bad enough that he tarnished the Congressional Medal of Freedom forever by bestowing it upon a spewer of hate. But now he’s attempting to kill democracy but we, as Americans won’t let that happen. This country operates by majority rule, not mob rule. His actions have been a national embarrassment. He’s emboldened white supremacists and run-of-the-mill racists like no president in history.
And speaking of “Sir Orange,” he’s possibly the laziest federal employee ever. He doesn’t have time to read security briefings, he’s too busy golfing or trying to figure out who’s after his Lucky Charms. Crazy Trump, Trix are for kids, not mentally unstable demagogues.
And in case you’re one of those people who don’t believe there is such a thing as white privilege, you’ll never see a better example than the events that took place at the Capitol building on Wednesday, Jan. 6. If those had been BLM protesters instead of the white supremacists that were on full display, let’s just say the outcome would have looked much different. These people aren’t patriots, they’re racists and traitors to their own country.
Do yourself a favor, step out of your echo chamber. Turn off “Fix” News or Newsmax. Get away from social media and reenter the real world. I’ll look forward to seeing you again. God bless the world.
— Bob Eaton, Terre Haute
Memories of Hank Aaron’s local visit
The Milwaukee Braves and Detroit Tigers played an exhibition baseball game in 1955 or 1956 at Memorial Stadium. The Terre Haute Huts were a Three-I minor league team for the Tigers; the Huts were disbanded midseason 1956. From 1946 to 1954 the team was the Terre Haute Phillies.
My friend John Clausman and I sat in front row next to the bullpen on the first-base side of the ballpark. Hank Aaron sat on the bullpen bench right in front of us, It was a sparse crowd with no one else around the three of us.
John and I talked with Mr. Aaron for about 20 minutes. He answered our questions patiently and asked us about our lives and baseball experiences. We each asked for an autograph. He politely said the manager did not allow players to sign autographs during a game.
At the end of the 20 minutes he stood up to leave for the dugout and then to pinch hit. He asked for our baseball cards and signed them. Mine was a 1955 Bowman TV card.
During his minor league career (he was signed in 1951), Mr. Aaron often could not eat or room with his white teammates. He was the object of cruel insults yelled at him. He played his first major league game in 1954. The insults may have lessened, but they never stopped.
Mr. Aaron had every reason to insult, belittle, or at least ignore two young white kids talking to him and pestering him for his autograph some 65 years ago during an exhibition game in a minor league baseball park in Terre Haute. He did not.
— Ron LaRoche, Terre Haute
