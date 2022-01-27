Politics harming our public health
Just recently the Supreme Court blocked President Joe Biden’s vaccine and testing requirement aimed at large businesses, but it allowed a vaccine mandate for certain health-care workers to go into effect nationwide. I am not a legal scholar but as a medical anthropologist I do have some background in public health and am offering a comment on the subject.
All organisms want to survive and propagate. The virus does not know the U.S. Constitution nor does it know the Supreme Court. Scientists study them and find out what they can do to prevent those organisms from harming us.
Epidemiologists have found that our bodies provide the micro-organisms both a mode of entry and a mode of exit. The modes are our eyes, mouths, noses, ears, anuses and sometimes our skins. Once the organism enters our body it does its job of sustaining itself, multiply and then exit.
When it exits it has to find new hosts. Epidemiologists find out how to prevent this cycle from repeating itself. That is why they recommend specific kinds of masks and vaccinations. When our bodies do not have sufficient immunity, vaccines are supposed to boost that fighting power against the organism. The Republican mantra of individual freedom is harming our public health. The conservative judges of the SCOTUS are enabling them.
— Khwaja A. Hasan, Formerly of Terre Haute
Keep pressuring your U.S. senators
Froma Harrop’s column asks us this question: What happens when people don’t get vaccinated?
She answers: Children and other vulnerable people around them get sick, some desperately in need of medical services might just die because hospitals are over crowded. (”Not getting vaccinated can be child abuse,” by Froma Harrop, Tribune-Star, Jan. 13, 2022.)
This brings up a question to ask Congress: Why are 51 senators are still refusing to pass the Build Back Better Act? This bill would bring much-needed child care help, lifting up 45% of children out of poverty by renewing the Child Tax Credit, along with initiatives on climate to ensure there is a future for children. Let’s take care of children and elders by taking action: Get vaccinated, call your senators (202-224-3121) to pass this legislation, and keep following up until they do.
— Willie Dickerson, Snohomish, Washington
Make a decision and stick with it
This is a letter to all educators.
This debate over COVID and schools gives me whiplash.
Obviously in-person learning is preferable. But just because virus cases rise and subside does not mean we go back and forth with students, teachers and parents — never knowing what their lives will look like week to week. Make a decision and stick to it. Whatever path you choose won’ please all anyway. You can’t have it both ways.
If both parents work or a single head-of-household, who’s minding the kids. There’s also the situation of children who need the school just to have lunch.
So in the middle of all this our children are confused and suffering because of our inability to make the hard choices.
— Anita Griffith, Vermilion, Ill.
