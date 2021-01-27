Transparency the question in VCSC
Due to the VCSC meetings and letters to the editors concerning the closing of two elementary schools, I believe transparency is in question.
When the prior school administrator was applying for funds to build the Aquatic Center, the dollar amount fell short of the amount that had to be made public. So we the taxpayers weren’t aware of these plans until extra funds were requested from private area businesses for signage, etc. So why was this kept from the public? Could it have been because once the amount applied for reached that public authorization, perhaps it would not have been approved? An opaque practice, not a transparent practice.
It seems that the recent public Vigo County School Corp. meetings were not needed as the plans were already made concerning the two school closings. Concerned citizens’ and parents’ issues weren’t taken into account. They didn’t need to be as the decision had already been made. This is not the transparency the taxpayers want.
The public is more aware of the actions of the VCSC now since the Aquatic Center situation and the huge pay raise initiated by the administrator for an administration employee. The 99% of Vigo County taxpayers aren’t rich; however we do sign your checks.
— LaDonna Schonert, West Terre Haute
GOP no longer serves our state
I am having difficulty in understanding what’s going on in our beautiful state of Indiana.
So we have a major pandemic going on and the Republicans who control the statehouse would prefer concentrating on making sure people have every chance not to get vaccinated and have every possibility of spreading the disease throughout Indiana. That seems to be their main focus in this new statehouse session.
Surely not all Republicans in Indiana are as stupid as Trump. We can see the results of his approach to the pandemic with more than 400,000 people dead and businesses going bankrupt. We need a Georgia, Arizona revolution here.
The Republican Party no longer serves the interests of Indiana. They serve the interests of the Looney Tunes segment of the internet.
— Michael Truelove, Bloomington
