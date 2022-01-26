Poor time for a referendum
I can’t think of a worse time to propose a school referendum. Inflation is at a 42-year high. Many groceries have risen 10-20%. Vehicles, appliances, medications, etc., are all more expensive. Gas is nearly $3 a gallon and projected to be higher by summer.
Persons on fixed incomes, i.e., Social Security, will be especially affected. Social Security income will increase by 6% in 2022, but Medicare costs increase by 8. I was told by a school employee that the tax increase will be small if the low-income earner purchased their house for a small amount. She failed to realize that the house costing $30,000 in 1970 is now assessed at $150, 000. Taxes are charged on the current assessment value rather than the original cost of the house. Also, those on Social Security incur higher medication expenses.
Younger families trying to survive without government assistance will also be impacted. They currently endure the higher costs for groceries and fuel, as well as any other purchases.
To the superintendent: Drive through my hometown of West Terre Haute. Look at our properties. Do the same in many sections of Terre Haute. Do you want to take more money from the owners at this time? You may respond that these folks want good schools. You are aware that schools do not need to be new to be effective. A new brick does not teach students any better than an old one. It is the staff in the buildings that makes the difference.
We are not Carmel, Avon, etc., where many industries and businesses pay the majority of property tax. We, in Vigo County, are not blessed with these and a large portion of property tax burden falls on the residents. Some Vigo residents are unfairly awarded exemptions from the tax for various reasons, which increases tax on others.
I met with you last summer when you boasted your plan to rescind the current referendum. You failed to mention your intention of a much larger referendum.
One must ponder your need for more money when following the passage of the referendum. Last year you “found” several million dollars. Why should we believe there is need after this happened?
You spoke in the Tribune-Star that our high schools deter teachers from delivering instruction. You stated the need for additional spaces. With our declining enrollment you should have plenty of spaces to use as you may. I saw a picture of you in the media as you examined a water leak and a leak in the roof. Most homeowners experience those, too. However, we repair the leaks rather than replace the house.
To the school board: Your role and duty is to be the watchdog of taxpayer dollars. Rein in the temptation to tax and spend.
Asking the public for additional money when some teachers earn $80,000 annually and a 21-year-old beginner receives $40,000 is shameful. This salary does not include coaching, sponsorships, department heads, paid duties, etc. Many also have summer jobs. Let’s examine the school year. Teacher contracts are about 170 days a year. With the use of a few sick and personal days a year, a teacher is in the school approximately 160 days a year. With 365 days in a year, teachers are out of school 205 days annually. Many taxpayers are unaware that teachers are out of the building well over half of the year.
The teachers association wants us to believe that high salaries are needed to keep and attract teachers. As a principal, I had many résumés for most positions. Most good teachers have “a calling” to teach, not because they can earn $80,000 for 160 days.
To the Tribune-Star: I predict you will support a referendum at this time. You never met a tax you didn’t like. You support a progressive agenda.
To the voters: Do not allow your vote to be swayed by this paper, school employees or the superintendent.
In closing, I would not object to a referendum, if necessary, in the future. It should not appear on the ballot until inflation is under control and we learn the financial benefits of the casino. Minor repairs can be made now, but a referendum for major renovations should wait. Perhaps a wiser use of federal COVID dollars was possible.
— Mel Boothe, Terre Haute
Is fair play now a thing of the past?
I’m a retired guy who sees and hears so much disappointing national news that it finally has eroded my optimistic outlook away.
My mind goes way back to when I was in grade school. When spring finally rolled around, the boys began to want to play ball again. There was no organization or supervision to grade school baseball back then. The school teacher had one bat and one ball in the closet. We only had about half an hour to play after lunch, so we chose up sides quickly and got on with it. The two biggest and strongest kids were usually the captains. The captains were always first at bat.
One day a captain struck out, but he remained at the plate. Everyone was yelling, “You’re out. Next batter up.” But the bully said that the rule was, four strikes and you’re out and three balls and you walk. Every kid on both sides said he was dead wrong. But in the interest in moving the game along, finally let him have one more swing. He hit a little grounder to shallow center field and made it to first base safely. But then he tried to make it to second. The second baseman had the ball by this time and so we all expected the old rundown between bases.
Mr. Bully surprised us all by turning sharply to the right and ran through the playground equipment and around the school house. We figured he was history, so we went on with the game.
Suddenly, he appeared on second base as if nothing had ever happened and explained that no one had tagged him out. Now all the kids were totally outraged and were screaming about running out of the baseline. The upshot was that we took the ball and bat back to the school room and refused to play if the bully was going to play. So the bully was ostracized by his peers the rest of the year. I remember that day decades later because it was that significant and worth standing their ground to enforce as 10-year-olds.
What ever happened to these rule followers? Whatever happened to their insistence on fair play? These same kids are now excusing every dirty trick and illegal move that their own political party commits. The Supreme Court is composed of this generation but make their decisions to favor the party that put them in. Our elected representatives and senators vote according to who donated the most money to their campaign coffers. What about the will of the people that elected them?
I doubt that this will be corrected in my lifetime, but it absolutely must be corrected soon if the United States is to keep its democracy. It is absolutely that critical and important.
— Roger Tonsfeldt, Terre Haute
Haven’t we seen all of this before?
Like I have said before, I’m an 83-year-old white woman. I’m retired and have a lot of time on my hands to think.
And what I remember growing up was if you were a Catholic, Jewish, Black or brown person, you were not accepted so much. Nobody really had to say much, it was just there.
Ask yourself this question. Who were the people that belonged to the KKK? Do you see any similarities to what is going on today? History always repeats itself. Well, it tries to. Don’t let this history repeat.
— Ruth Dougherty, Terre Haute
