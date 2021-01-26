Making elderly a top priority
The COVID-19 vaccine has been made available to the elderly because they are most at risk of serious consequences of catching this virus, that is, hospitalization and even death. Therefore, places where the elderly live (nursing homes, assisted living facilities, health care facilities, where COVID-19 could spread very easily) have rightly been given first priority in receiving this vaccine. The health department sets up a vaccine clinic at their residence. This has included, thankfully, the Sisters of Providence, residents and staff at the motherhouse and health care center at St. Mary-of-the-Woods.
However, right next door, a Pfister housing facility (founded by the Sisters of Providence) for the elderly who qualify for housing assistance, has not been prioritized by the health department. No vaccine clinic has been set up. Each elderly person in this facility must seek out an appointment on their own. I have done this myself, as I am over 70, and it takes days to find an appointment on the computer.
Does every person at Maryvale have a computer? What if people do not have relatives to help them make these appointments? Yes, there is 211. But there are long waits for 211. Thrive, an agency for the elderly in West Terre Haute, promises to call you back if you ask them for help. I did call them, and so far, they have not returned my 10 phone call. A lot of people must be calling them and needing help.
Getting an appointment is not easy. Wouldn’t it make more sense for the health department to come to Maryvale (149 units, some with two people in them) and vaccinate these people at the same time? These people are our relatives and friends. They are elderly and should have priority.
I do not live at Maryvale, but my brother lives there. He does not have a computer and he is hard to understand on the phone. So I am trying to make an appointment for him. I hope others at Maryvale have similar help. So far, the health department does not seem to regard these elderly residents of Vigo County as a priority. I hope that will change in the very near future.
— Joanna Dailey, Terre Haute
Article recalls slice of history
I am writing about the Historical Treasure column featuring Loring Halberstadt, the longest serving president of Historical Society board.
You see, this was my grandfather, Loring C. Halberstadt. I have many fond memories going with him to the Vigo County Historical Museum. He gave me a job to cut the museum yard for $5. To me, that was big money, as I spent several hours pushing the lawn mower around the totem pole. I also got a penny a piece for all the dandelions I cut out of the yard. Then, I got to help him sort through donations and help him organize them.
You see, my school was only eight months long, so we went to my grandparent’s home daily since my mom taught school in Terre Haute. Everyone in the family were teachers. My grandmother, Lula, my aunt, Frances Halberstadt, and my mother, Ruth Jonas. Even my grandfather’s brother, Uncle John, taught.
Unlike the family, I became the health educator at the Vigo County Health Department and later into pharmaceutical sales for Bristol-Myers Squibb. So, I agree with the end of the reprinted article. Upon his death, the Vigo County Historical Society lost a true friend and leader.
This can also be said for Dr. Dipa Sarkar, M.D. as well. Again, thank you for reprinting this article by Dr. Sarkar.
— Nancy Jonas, Centerpoint
Do not let the thugs frighten us
On Jan. 6, 2021, the worst threat to our democracy since the Civil War exploded when Trump incited an insurrection and invoked his cult of domestic terrorists, neo-Nazis, white supremacists and thugs to attack the joint session of Congress.
Their goal was to storm and vandalize the Capitol to try and stop the certification of Joe Biden as President-elect. All his enablers are complicit in seditious conspiracy against their own government, including those who challenged the results of the election.
All the blood shed, and the “confederate” flag being paraded in the Rotunda, was painful to see, and this was because of one man and his lies. His removal from office should have happened long ago, but Republicans instead catered to their base and helped foment this rage. Once upon a time in America this horror was impossible to conceive: An inside job coup, attempted by the president of the United States, his son Donald Trump Jr. and trial-by-combat lawyer Giuliani.
Next, calling for Vice President Pence’s death by hanging, and the threat to shoot on live TV Speaker Nancy Pelosi. And finally, Trump wandering the White House confused about why others weren’t as excited as he was while rioters ravaged our Capitol, and having to be convinced to denounce the attack and lower our flag to half-staff.
Do not let their threat of future violence frighten us, rather show the world what truly is American courage.
Like a sword, the more it is tempered the stronger it becomes.
— Anita Griffith, Vermilion, Illinois
A look into the pardon provision
The unilateral (autonomous) pardon power for all federal crimes is granted to the president of the United States by the Constitution, which states that the president “shall have power to grant reprieves and pardons for offenses against the United States, except in cases of impeachment.”
State governors have such pardon power for crimes committed against their respective states. A pardon absolves a convicted person by erasing the conviction from the books, as if it had never occurred, and the convicted person is regarded as totally innocent of the crime. A pardon can even be granted before the convicted person is sentenced by a judge. A person can refuse a pardon to maintain one’s privilege against self-incrimination. A reprieve is simply a postponement of a criminal sentence.
A famous presidential pardon was the pardon given by President Ford to former President Nixon in the wake of the Watergate scandal and Nixon’s resignation in 1974.
President George W. Bush granted 189 total pardons during his two terms in office, and President Obama granted 212 pardons during his two terms.
It is important to realize that no congressional approval is required for a pardon. It is solely at the discretion of the president, and cannot be overturned by anyone, not even the Supreme Court of the United States.
— William Greenwell, Terre Haute
